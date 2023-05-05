Lakefest coming May 12-14 with music, food and boats

Of course, there are snappy boats with the latest features you could imagine.
And, there’s music, plenty of food to add to the festive weekend planned, along with shopping for any number of interesting items to take home.
Lakefest 2023 is taking off Friday, May 12, at 2 p.m. with what’s earned the reputation of being the largest “in-the-water” boat show in the state, and maybe even beyond.
Organizers expect dozens of boats in the park for the Lakefest weekend, where watercraft lovers can get a test drive or just take a ride on models from great fishing boats to luxurious pontoons, wave runners and personal watercraft, even wakeboard boats.
The boats are the backdrop for all the other activities on the list for Lakefest weekend, with Friday’s opening day featuring a fireworks show to promise a grand start to the fun.
Friday also brings Birmingham’s band Deputy 5, with a taste of country music for the evening, and Saturday, there’s the high energy rock style from The Velcro Pygmies from Louisville, Ky.
There’s no admission charge for Lakefest, and the park will honor Lakefest’s support for free access to splash pad and Kid’s Castle use.
Also Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., there’s a visit from the YouTube character Blippi, who entertains young and old alike with educational and energetic presentations based upon the ups and downs of being a kid and learning about the ways of the world.
At noon Saturday, there’s the Four Mermaids and Matey’s Parade for fun, and Sunday, Lakefest will offer free mimosas for moms and a special gift surprise, too.
Food offerings for Lakefest this year include a lot of familiar favorites, including Taco Tuesday, Down South Catering, Toast, C&S Confections, Southern Snow, kettle corn from D&W and Tiki Connections.
Vendors lined up to join Lakefest number close to 100 this year, said Eric Housh,eventproducer along with Justin Hogeland. Apparel items and home décor will be featured, with lots of lakeside flair for lakeside lifestyles, he said.
Lakefest giveaways this year include a Big Green Egg cooker, a Tracker ATV, a Sea Doo and plenty of other lake-related prizes, Housh said.
The 2023 event presenter is Amfirst.
Hours for Lakefest are from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, May 12; from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Parking will be allowed inside the park as it is available, and additional parking will be allowed at the park’s adjoining ballfields located behind the Civic Center.
Housh said shuttles will be available to assist transport from parking areas into the park.
Lakefest and The Logan Martin Charity Association uses the funds generated from Lakefest through sponsorships and T-shirt sales to support local efforts. Last year, $37,500 was raised and distributed to local organizations.
Last year, recipients of funding from the event included the Pell City Police Department Foundation, the Pell City Fire Department, Logan Martin Lake Protection Association, Lakeside Hospice, The Heart of Pell City and many others.
Hogeland said the foundation was initially formed to showcase the lake area and donate to local charities in the community.
More information and constant updates on Lakefest 2023 are available on the Lakefest Facebook page.