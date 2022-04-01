Lakefest 2022 to include splash pad, country singer Tyler Farr

Logan Martin Lakefest is looking to come back bigger and better this year.
Organizer Justin Hogeland said the annual festival and boat show will return to Pell City’s Lakeside Park on May 20-22 with expanded activities for Children and its first headline act, country singer Tyler Farr.
On Monday, the Pell City Council approved an agreement with Lakefest to do just that. The new agreement will allow for Lakefest attendees to use the city's splash pad and allow Lakefest to use the Civic Center as a hospitality area to accommodate Farr. In exchange Lakefest will pay the city a $5,000 user fee.
Hogeland said the cost of renting out the splash pad for attendees is actually being covered by one of the event's sponsors, Vlachos & Feagin Orthodontics. He said the plan is also to have bouncy castles and other activities for children at the event this year as part of an effort to give younger attendees something to do.
Hogeland said that having something for children and younger attendees is something Lakefest has struggled with in the past but really wants to highlight this year.
“Our sole purpose is to highlight Logan Martin,” he said. “It's always been a little tough to make it really kid friendly.”
Hogeland said part of that difficulty is the fact that children normally aren’t in the market for a boat, but it's also a matter of space. As the event has gotten bigger, with more booths and presenters, it's also been hard to find space for a dedicated children’s area. He said using the splash pad and the area around it helps with that issue.
Another way Hogeland said the event is growing is having its first ever headliner act in Farr, aan artist that got his first number one hit in 2015.
“He will be the biggest artist to ever perform on Logan Martin,” the organizer said, adding that Farr’s addition shows how Lakefest has grown in the 11 years since its inception.
He said he feels the growth that Lakefest has had over the years has been a natural process that came from giving people a well run event every year.
“Everybody that we talk to seems to be very impressed or happy with the way that the event is planned,” Hogeland said. “They have built trust in us.”
He said that progress has been scary at times, but also incredibly rewarding. Hogeland said Lakefest has grown in much the same way that Pell City has grown over the years. Yet, he said he feels like Lakefest still has plenty of places to go.
“I still think this is the beginning,” Hogeland said.