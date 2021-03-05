Krista Baker named Duran North Teacher of the Year

PELL CITY — Duran North Junior High has named Business Technology and Computer Science teacher Krista Baker as its teacher of the year.
Each school year teachers at Duran North vote on which teacher has gone above and beyond the call of duty. While Baker said she dislikes the spotlight, her job does require her to go above and beyond, especially in a year like this one.
Baker teaches business tech essentials, a class that earns students a high school credit, and computer science for students. Baker also teaches the teachers in professional development classes that focus on technology.
She also is the school’s technology coordinator making her the go to for any computer hardware or software issues that arise. With these various hats in mind and in a year in which both students and teachers have had to adapt to an at least partially virtual learning environment Baker describes her year rather simply.
“It's been extremely busy,” she said.
While Baker’s classes focus on developing computer skills on both a basic and more advanced level, she said her class is also about developing life skills and a career plan. She said she works closely with Duran’s counselor to help students go through career interest testing and develop a career plan.
She said these plans are then used to develop options for each student for career tech classes while they are in high school. Baker said students also have to do a full Modern Language Association style research projected based on a chosen career.
Baker said a real focus for her in the classroom s is problem solving and critical thinking. She said students these days have a great deal of technology they can fall back on, and part of her classes are about using that technology to find solutions. She said her students adapt to learning independently in her class.
Baker said students will not always have things spoon fed to them, but can learn to use the tools they have to solve a problem and adapt.
Over the past year, Baker herself said she has had to adapt. She said she now teaches a virtual class. While normally she would have students use Microsoft Office for some of their work now they need to use Google products because they don't have access to Office. Baker said she feels this has negatively affected those students and in a perfect world it wouldn't be necessary, but she once again brings it back to what she tries to teach her students about adapting.
“A perfect world doesn’t exist, so we have to learn to adapt to all the changes,” Baker said.