Kentucky siblings love Pell City as a fishing destination

There’s no place quite like it, they say.
They love the town, the people, and the places they discover while out and about in Pell City.
But, really, what they likely love the best is the outstanding crappie fishing they’ve been lured to in Alabama, to the point where it’s become a longstanding tradition for this brother and sister from Kentucky.
Beverly Spangler, 86, and her brother, Richard Donoho, 76, became fishing fans as little children with their grandfather years ago, getting a taste of the recreation it offers. Sure, there’s fishing up in Kentucky, but not like here, they both say. There’s just no comparison.
And they completely agree on another element of their travels to their favorite “fishing hole.”
“There are crappie in Kentucky, sure,” Donoho says. “They’re probably more numerous.”
But the bottom line?
“They’re not nearly as big as they are here,” he says.
So when it’s time to get in some serious fishing, and make sure the outing is a productive one, the siblings know exactly where they’re heading.
Their tradition has changed a bit over the years, for the past three years, they’ve enjoyed the guide service and company of Curt Simpson, who’s owned his fishing guide service since he retired 10 years ago.
Simpson was an information specialist for IBM, and later became associated with Spangler through work.
Now, he takes regular trips guiding lots of fishing aficionados off on adventures, many of them to Pell City for its great reputation,
The brother and sister live a couple of hours apart from each other, Donoho lives in Lexington, and his sister, in Bowling Green.
But Bowling Green is also where Simpson lives, and where he and Spangler met through work, so the threesome meet up there when a trip is in progress. The siblings learned of Alabama fishing destinations many years ago through family.
The guide and his friends load up into Simpson’s ample-sized truck for their road trip, and their first destination will be the marina where Simpson keeps his boat docked year-round now, University Marine in Pine Harbor.
They hit the water right after they got to town Monday. This is all about fishing for these three.
Well, mostly.
They do enjoy meeting the people and they say they’ve loved the local places they’ve found to have dinner each night. That’s definitely part of the fun.
And this year, they finally had the chance to have dinner at one of the Pell City area’s most renowned paradises for finding just the right touch when it comes to serving anything fish — The Ark.
Donoho raved about the seafood platter he ordered, and offered a cheekish comment about trying out the frog legs at the popular restaurant.
“Tastes like chicken,” he said, unable to hide a chuckle.
But when it’s lunchtime and the trio gets hungry, they don’t leave their primary reason for being on Logan Martin.
Spangler is known for packing up some of her homemade favorites, so the three enjoy a lunch of her chicken and potato salads and other tasty touches, without losing time with their fishing poles. That’s important, because maybe a crappie would be due to come along to take on Spangler’s 17-inch record (so far) on this trip south.
Back home in Kentucky, Spangler continues to work 30 hours a week at Franklin Bank & Trust, where she’s been a loan officer and collections specialist since 1975.
Donoho still keeps his work cut out for him, too. He and his wife, Jung, operate their traditional Korean restaurant, “Arirang Garden,” (translation is “garden mountain flower”), in Lexington. The restaurant owners have enjoyed 26 years with their culinary expertise.
The brother and sister say they love turning the travel over to Simpson — he provides the boat and the steerage,the company is great and Simpson makes sure everything is just right for them to do what they came to do.
Spangler explains that their way of getting the best results from their trips is the slow movement, the boat at a rate of a little over a mile an hour, and that’s the best way to troll the lake for the best crappie. They prefer using B&M rods for their outings, these are seven-and-a half feet long, and the pair like to seat themselves facing backward on a bench seat in Simpson’s 19-foot Carolina skiff. They position their rods on both sides of the of the boat.
They start each morning right at dawn, and it’s always a full day out on the water, pulling in their favorite brand to put on the kitchen table. The fish are beckoning and they’re not ones to waste their chances of getting their coolers filled with Logan Martin beauties before they head back home.
Donoho, Spangler and Simpson will leave their favorite fishing spot Saturday with enough fish cleaned and prepped to last until their next time down, likely in November, they said.
“Crappie just taste the best,” Spangler remarked. “We don’t keep anything else.”