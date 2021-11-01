Jury selection underway in case of a man indicted for shooting death of St. Clair DA’s son

PELL CITY — Jury selection has begun for the trial of a man indicted in connection with the shooting death of the St. Clair County district attorney’s son in 2019.
The process began Monday morning in the trial of Micheal Iervolino, who was indicted in October 2020 on two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Sloan Harmon, a member of the U.S. Air Force and son of St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
The case is being presided over by Talladega County Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff after all St. Clair County judges recused themselves from the case. Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens is also prosecuting the case.
The process was not completed Monday afternoon and will likely continue Tuesday morning.
Woodruff has previously issued an order saying that he would supervise an enhanced selection process in the case because of a motion for change of venue Iervolino’s defence attorneys Robert Bently and Bill Barnett made Aug. 20. The motion argued that media coverage of the case led to it being impossible to find an unbiased jury in St. Clair County.
After a status hearing on the issue in early September, Woodruff said in an order that he did not find a need for a change of venue at the time, but promised a thorough procedure and to take up the issue again during jury selection. He said if an impartial jury cannot be found, the trial will be moved to Talladega County.
The two counts Iervolino is indicted with come from the same incident which originally occurred in November 2019. One count charges Iervolino with fatally shooting Harmon while inside of a vehicle; the second charges him with fatally shooting Harmon while Harmon was in a vehicle.
Iervolino is also charged with one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of theft of property in the first degree in connection with alleged vehicle thefts that took place prior to Harmon’s death.
Giddens have previously said the state is seeking the death penalty in the case.