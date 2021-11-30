Judge imposes death sentence in Iervolino case

PELL CITY — Micheal Dale Iervolino has been sentenced to death for the murder of Nicholas Sloan Harmon.
“May God have mercy on your soul,” Talladega County Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff said while imposing the sentence during the sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon.
A jury voted 10-2 in favor of sentencing Iervolino to death Nov. 9. Woodruff said after the hearing that the vote was a determination that legally he does have to follow, but a hearing is required to formally impose the sentence.
Iervolino had been found guilty of two counts of capital murder for the killing of Harmon, who was a member of the Air Force reserves and the 20-year-old son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
One charge stated that Iervolino fatally shot the younger Harmon from inside of a vehicle, and the other stated that he fatally shot Harmon while Harmon was in a vehicle.
Woodruff vacated the count related to firing from inside a vehicle but did state for the record that the jury’s determination for both counts were death.
Iervolino was also sentenced to two seperate 20-year sentences for charges of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property first degree. Both charges stem from the theft of a work truck on the night of the shooting. Iervolino pled guilty to those charges Nov. 1, the day his trial for murder began.
During the hearing, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens read a list of multiple prior convictions Iervolino has on his record including possession of a controlled substance, theft of property, assault and several other felonies.
Giddens also said the Harmon Family did not wish to make a statement to Iervolino prior to his sentence being imposed. Iervolino also did not make a statement to the court.
Woodruff said he had received seven victim impact statements from Harmon’s friends and family showing the impact his death has had on their lives. He said he had read them word for word.
“There is no question that the death of Nicholas Slaoan Harmon is a tragedy,” the judge said.
Giddens, who prosecuted the case after the St. Clair County District Attorney’s office recused itself from the case, said he is satisfied with the resolution in the case, especially for the family.
“It's been a long road, a lot longer for the family,” he said. “Justice was done and that's what they wanted.”