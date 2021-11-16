Judge addresses several items in the case of a woman indicted in connection with 2020 killing of moody police officer

PELL CITY — St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington has released an order in the case of a woman indicted for capital murder in the shooting death of Moody Police Lt. Steven Williams.
On Friday, Weathington released an order pertaining to seven motions on behalf of Marquisha Tyson, who is indicted in connection with Williams death, by her defense attorneys Emory Anthony and Mike Hanle. These motions were first discussed in a hearing Nov. 8.
The first motion granted by Weathington was for the permission for the defense to file special pleas. During the hearing, St. Clair County Chief Assistant District Attorney Micheal Anderton said the state had no objections to the motion and that he thought the court had previously granted it. Anderton said that after the hearing that the motion allows the defense to make particular requests of the court that may not be a standard motion.
Weathington also granted a motion for a charge conference during a trial in order to review the final jury change before its reading to the jury. A charge conference is a meeting between the judge and parties involved in a case that discusses the instructions. Anderton said he had no objections as the conference is generally standard, but Hanle said he was simply reserving his clients right to the conference.
A large topic of discussion during the hearing was discovery of documents and evidence, with two motions relating to it. The first simply motioned for discovery to take place and another to inspect, examine and test all physical evidence.
Anderton argued that the state has kept an open file police and been giving evidence to the defense as it receives it. Hanle argued that the state simply had greater access to information and may therefore be able to obtain information the defense cannot, such as jail phone calls.
Weathington’s order ultimately lists both motions as moot because he has already issued an order dealing with discovery.
“The court has entered an order addressing discovery and the State of Alabama acknowledged at the hearing that it maintains an open file policy with regard to on-going discovery,” Weathington said in his order. “In the event the defendant seeks additional discovery she may file a subpoena or file a motion with this court.”
Weathington also conditionally granted a request for Tyson to be allowed to view the crime scene located at the Super 8 motel in Moody. The judge granted the motion on the condition that before any review of the scene takes place the defense provides the court with a detailed plan on how and when it would take place. He said this plan should be coordinated with the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office and Moody Police Department to ensure the safety of both Tyson and anyone else on the premises at the time. Anderton had also asked during the hearing that the motel itself be adequately noticed so it would not interfere with business but did not object to the motion.
Weathington also granted a motion for the state to reveal mitigating circumstances and evidence and defined a motion for a more definite statement.
Hanle said the motion for more defiant statement was to clarify the issue of if Tyson was being charged as an accomplice or not, though Anderton said his argument sounded like he knew she was.
Anderton later said that according to Alabama law, accomplices are generally charged with the same offense as a perpetrator. He gave the example of if two people rob a bank and one takes money while using a gun and the other is driving, both will be charged for the robbery with a gun. Anderton said this is simply because both parties have acted in a way to allow the crime to take place.