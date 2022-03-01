Jersey Mike's is getting set to open next week

PELL CITY — Jersey Mike’s is preparing to begin serving Pell City on March 9.
The national sub sandwich chain will join the list of businesses coming to Pell City in recent weeks. The new restaurant will join the newly opened Starbucks in the new building Dr. John Haynes Drive.
The franchise restaurant is being set up by Starkville, Miss., company Culinary Ventures.
Vice President of Operation Landon Corkren, who has been in town working on getting the store up and running, said the company is very excited to be in Pell City.
“I think this store is going to do really well just based on the amount of people that's been coming up to the door asking questions,” he said. “Not a lot of people around here know about us.”
Corkren said Jersey Mike’s is happy to be joining Pell City while so many other restaurants opening up have been seeing a lot of interest.
“It's been good to see the hype around the other restaurants opening up,” he said, adding that he has been very happy to see the reaction Starbucks has gotten since the two are side by side.
Corkren is also excited to be in an area that is potentially going to see growth over the next few years.
“I think just based on what I have seen so far I think this is going to be one of our busier openings,” he said “I hope that it is.”
Corkren said Jersey Mikes specializes in subs made to order and offer both cold sandwiches and philly cheese steaks. He said subs come “Mike’s way” with onions, lettuce, tomato, vinegar, oil, oregano and salt. Corkren said everything is made to order or made fresh each day.
“We grill everything fresh to order so you know you order a cheesesteak, we are cooking it from raw to fully cooked,” he said. “Our breads are baked fresh everyday in-house.”
Corkren said Jersey Mike’s tries to focus on giving premium service as well as a good sandwich. He said they also try to focus on helping people and their community. Corkren said the beginning of that comes from providing good service and being a responsible employer, but the other part is partnering with a charity partner.
“We partnered with Big Oak Ranch for this opening,” he said, “and how that will work is the first five day that we are open we will go out and we will pass out five to seven thousand free sub cards and on those free sub cards, a $2 donation to Big Oak Ranch gets you anything on the menu.”
Corkren said that each year in March, barring the month the restaurant opens, Jersey Mike’s will take part in a month of giving where they will raise money all month long for Big Oak Ranch. The restaurant will also donate the proceeds from all sales on March 31 to the organization as a part of a day of giving.
“For this store, that will start next year because we are opening in the middle of what would be the month of giving,” he said. “Last year corporately we raised $15 million dollars for charities nationwide