Jefferson State holds graduation for participants in Women in IT program

PELL CITY — Six graduates of Jefferson State Community College’s Women in IT program were honored during a ceremony June 29 at Pell City First United Methodist Church.
The graduates were Sara Cote, Jennifer Ensley, Jenny Fahey, Randi Jones, Tianna Kay and Kandace Towery.
Jefferson State success coach Christine McLain welcomed those at the event, including the graduates’ family members.
“I’m proud to say that I’m part of the program,” McLain said. “I’m proud that I’ve gotten to know these hard-working and devoted mothers.”
Guin Robinson, associate dean of economic development, said the women serve as positive role models for their children.
“What you’ve done is not easy,” Robinson said. “We could not be prouder. This is just the beginning of what you can and will accomplish.”
McLain, instructor Steven Gillespie, and Workforce Education Director Leah Bigbee presented the graduates with certificates, including those earned for Basic Computer Skills, IT Help Desk certification and Job Readiness Training.
According to a news release, class participants received scholarships to cover registration fees, computer learning access codes, and even transportation and child care expenses.
The release said the program provided basic computer training and taught IT skills needed to work as a computer user support specialist.
The community college also provided participants with comprehensive support services such as a career coach who helped the participants begin with registration, served as a point of contact during the course, and then conducted mock interviews to hone job-seeking skills and connected graduates with employers.
The release said soft skills, such as goal setting and time management, were taught alongside the IT material.
Participants in the program were required to: be single mothers living in St. Clair County, meet income requirements and possess a high school diploma or GED.
Jefferson State thanked program partner The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham for making the program possible. The release said other partners included St. Clair County Head Start and Pell City First United Methodist Church, with additional support from Auburn Extension, Alabama Career Center, University of Alabama at Birmingham IT Department, Jefferson State Community College Career Center and the JSCC Police Department.