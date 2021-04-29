Jefferson county woman arrested on charges of crime of beastiality

A Pinson woman has been arrested and charged with beastiality in St. Clair County.
Kimberly Wyatt, 30, of Pinson was arrested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. She was released Wednesday afternoon after meeting a $5,000 bond.
According to court documents Wyatt is accused of engaging in or submitting to sexual relations with a dog in November 2020.
The Sheriff’s and St. Clair County District Attorney’s office both said they did not want to comment on the arrest because it is an active case.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon did say that beastialy is a class A misdemeanor in the state of Alabama and carried a sentence, if convicted, of up to 12 months in prison.
Wyatt is set to appear in district court before Judge Alan Furr on May 13.