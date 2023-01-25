James Martin using inspiration and experience to improve Pell City schools

While still a youngster, Dr. James Martin says, he knew — he just knew he felt a calling to help other young people.
And, he felt it was going to be through education.
Now superintendent of Pell City public schools, Martin tells how it happened.
He was in elementary school in Smith’s Station, where he grew up, and there was a certain teacher who took time with him to inspire his zest for education. His inspiration continued to grow through high school, and by then, he knew what his path would be.
“I felt that a lot of teachers had invested in me, and they made a difference in me,” he said. “It gave me the desire to do the same.”
His parents were also very supportive of his desire to get to college and pursue becoming an educator, he said.
With that, Martin went on to become the first college graduate in his family, received a band scholarship to help with the costs, got a job in a textile millto support the remainder of his tuition fees and departed this part of his student life with a bachelor’s degree in music education.
Martin continued his goal of higher education, earning his master’s degree in education from Troy State University in 1994, and his Ed.D in educational leadership from Auburn in 2003.
He came to the Pell City school system in 2019, and said he’s looking forward to a commitment made last fall to continue the job with a new four-year contract with the Board of Education, which includes a one-year additional option.
The system is a busy one, with plenty of projects in the works right now, and plenty more to come, Martin said.
The approval of a five mill property tax increase for the Pell City school system has delivered the means for the board of education to address growth and facility needs, and turn its attention to many needs within the school system.
Among the most anticipated on the list of what lies ahead is the upcoming move for the school system’s seventh- and eighth-graders into an expanded and new school this quarter.
A move was planned for the Christmas break, but issues with construction product delivery and construction crew shortages have pushed this date forward.
There’s a final walk-through inspection of the facility Jan. 24, and with this going well, a move won’t be far behind.
As did most school systems in the state, and across the county, the system faced an unexpected dilemma with the arrival of Covid 19 in early 2020, and instructional plans and processes had to be quickly adjusted to the reality of quarantines, actual illnesses and personnel needs.
Martin said the system educators, counselors, administrative and support staffs came through with flying colors to make sure that students were receiving the best possible outcomes from the health crisis.
Schedules for distance learning and content were developed, new means of operations put in place as the virus progressed, and the past three years continue affecting operations to a certain degree, Martin said.
“We’re really focusing on the situation, and for our students who did get behind, we’re meeting new challenges,” Martin said.
Some of the measures added into the schools’ operations include system provided tutors for students, offered at all grade levels.
Martin said the system has termed the gaps experienced by some students as “unfinished learning,” and these students may take advantage of the free tutoring sessions.
Martin calls the system staff “true heroes” for the sudden turnarounds that had to be made in all areas of school system operations.
“It was a challenge for our parents, too, and of course, our students,” he said.
But Martin said there have been rewards from the experience, in addition to making sure the students were supported in all the adjustments that had to be made.
“I believe we became more flexible through this challenge, and we ended up with even more tools to utilize, especially in our use of technology,” he said.
There are mental health and wellness challenges from the COVID experience, too, he said.
“We had some measures in place, but with COVID, we’ve added more and continue this,” he said.
It’s not unusual to see a lack of stability, residual effects from events like this, Martin said.
The system has created the position of a mental health coordinator and has taken a multi-tiered approach to providing services, referrals and education on mental health for students.
Over the next few years, the flow of the new tax dollars will be felt in many areas, Martin said.
“We have a lot of great things happening,” he said.
These include more Career Tech and Agricultural opportunities, instructional classes in art at all elementary schools, full-time drama and choral opportunities and additional dual enrollment college classes through Jefferson State Community College.
Martin said he feels that Pell City High School’s 2023 graduating class will have the highest college readiness assessment results, an achievement he’s especially happy to anticipate.
Creating new educational opportunities for the students is an area Martin said he and the members of the Board of Education are always proud of providing. He and the board members share the outlook of considering their decisions on school system business with the same objective in mind.
“How is this going to benefit our students, that’s what we consider first,” Martin said. “We have the same philosophy.”
Looking more forward, Martin said there are a number of projects on the list.
“We’ve been working on the storm shelters for two schools, gym floors will be addressed at our Eden school and the former Walter Kennedy School, and bids will be opened in the late spring for Pell City High School’s new band room and cafeteria.”
A little further ahead on the list is a complete renovation of Pell City High School, which Martin said will need to be done in phases as classes will continue in various parts of the building as the phases are addressed.
The former Kennedy Elementary School will become the system’s Legacy Center, which is designed as a pre-K for all of the system’s pre-K programs.
A cost of $1.5 million for renovations at the school has just been approved by the board.
Officials are hoping to see the center open for students for the 2023-24 school year, Martin said.
With 34 years in his chosen field now, and 14 as a superintendent, Martin said he remains driven in the profession by the things he realized early in life.
“You always want to do something that you feel will make a difference,” he said. “Through this, you work hard, do the right thing and treat people right. This is something that my parents stressed.”