Jaime Giangrosso new principal at Moody Elementary School

When she was notified that the St. Clair County School Board approved hiring her as the new Moody Middle School principal, her prayers were answered.
“My goal in life is to serve where God places me,” Jaime Giangrosso said. “I applied, interviewed and my prayers were answered.”
The School Board unanimously approved to hire Giangrosso, who is already familiar with Moody and the school system.
Before she took her first job in Moody as an assistant principal at Moody Elementary School, Giangrosso served as an elementary school physical education teacher with the Trussville City School System. She worked in the Trussville School System for 14 years, and she is fondly called, “Coach G,” or “Ms. G,” by her students.
Unlike many physical education teachers, Giangrosso didn’t play sports in high school or college.
“I was a band kid,” she said.
Giangrosso was a member of the color guard team, and she also played the oboe.
She had considered sports medicine as a professional goal after school or college.
“Physical education was never on my radar,” Giangrosso said.
That changed when she was 18- or 19-years-old, after she was asked to help coach a boys’ 7- and 8-year-old baseball team.
“I loved baseball,” she said. “You can’t grow up in St. Louis and not love baseball. Everyone in St. Louis loves baseball.”
The coaching experience steered her towards physical education, and Giangrosso focused her attention in college on both sports medicine and physical education.
She served as an athletic trainer for Moody High School from 2005-2006.
“My daughter was almost born in the Moody High School gym,” she joked.
Giangrosso earned four degrees at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, all in education.
The Blazer fan also serves on the UAB Board of Directors.
It’s ironic that Giangrosso is originally from St. Clair County, but St. Clair County, St. Louis, Illinois.
“It’s funny,” she said. “I was born in St. Clair County, and now I work in St. Clair County, but Alabama.”
She moved to Alabama when she was in middle school.
“My parents had friends here, and when they visited them, they fell in love with the area,” Giangrosso said.
Her family traveled south and made their new home in the small town of Arley, near Smith Lake, in Winston County.
Giangrosso now lives in Trussville with her husband Pete. The couple has two children, Emily, 16, and a 13-year-old son, Tripp.
“The kids keep me busy,” she said.
Her daughter is on the Trussville High School Color Guard Team and her son plays travel ball.
Her husband is a teacher at Mt. Brook High School.
Giangrosso said she enjoys reading and gardening.
“I love to be on the road, traveling anywhere,” she said.
Giangrosso said she is ready for her new challenge in life.
She said the transition from the elementary to middle school should be a little easier since she already has a relationship with many of the students and parents.
“I am very excited. This is a fabulous school,” she said. “Great things are already happening here, and I am excited to be a part of it.”
She said her responsibility as the new principal for Moody Middle School will not be taken lightly.
“We’ll do everything we can to make sure our students succeed,” Giangrosso said. “We want our children to succeed in life, not only academically, but emotionally and socially as well.”