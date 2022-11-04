Iola Roberts Elementary School underwent lockdown Thursday

A school lockdown was put in place Thursday morning at Iola Roberts Elementary School, where an unidentified male was noticed attempting to enter the school’s gym.
Pell City responded to the report and proceeded according to police and school system protocol, said Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris.
The school’s SRO officer was also active in locating the individual.
Morris said the individual did not adhere to the school system protocol of signing in to visit or make arrangements to enter the school.
The person was escorted from the campus by police, Morris said.
School doors were locked at the time of the incident, school system officials said.