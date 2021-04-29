Iola Roberts Elementary receives grants to improved second and third grade classrooms

PELL CITY — Iola Roberts Elementary School has received $120,000 in grants to help create developmentally appropriate learning spaces for second- and third-grade students
The school was awarded eight P-3 Programs Grants. Principal Patrick Dowell said the grants are for $1,500 a classroom. He said this is the second straight year the school has received P-3 grants. Last year, the school received 10 grants for its kindergarten and first-grade classrooms.
“We are now kindergarten through third grade P-3,” Dowell said, adding that he believed the school to be the first in the state with that distinction.
According to a news release provided by Dowell, the P-3 program works to ensure student success and achievement gap closure by expanding access to the First Class Pre-K program model and taking the most successful parts of K-3 initiatives to establish a strong foundation of early learning experiences that promote student achievement and success.
Dowell said the goal of the program is to expand the early learning curriculum from Alabama's First-Class Pre-K program to include grades up to third grade. He said the idea is to have developmentally appropriate instruction that incorporates play based learning.
One way this is done is by incorporating dramatic play areas into classrooms to allow children to learn in a hands-on environment. Dowell said these areas get more complex with each grade so while a kindergarten class may have a play kitchen, a third grade class may instead have a veterinary clinic.
The principal said by offering these areas the students are allowed to demonstrate their learning instead of just regurgitating something they memorized.
The release said staff will attend multiple days of intensive training and receive monthly coaching from the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, and the administrator was selected to participate in the P-3 Leadership Academy, a year-long learning program.
“A high-quality early education provides the foundation for student success in school during the years when children have the greatest growth potential,” early childhood education secretary Jeana Ross said. “We are excited to have these new models of seamless learning continuum from pre-K to third grade that align and integrate a comprehensive approach to student learning.”
Dowell said he is excited to be able to bring these programs to Iola Roberts as it will allow the school to meet students where they are developmentally and help them learn in a way that works for them.
“It's amazing,” Dowell said. “It's an incredible opportunity.”