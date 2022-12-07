Hundreds gather for annual Pell City tree lighting

Carols and lights, dancers and prancers and lots of folks wearing holiday smiles put everyone in a Christmas mood during Pell City’s fifth annual tree lighting Friday night.
Hosted by the nonprofit Heart of Pell Organization, the stage was set in front of the Pell City Courthouse where hundreds gathered to see the great 57-foot tall tree become a festive landmark they and many other will enjoy throughout the upcoming holiday season.
Before the big flip-switching moment arrived, however, there were holiday performances from the Pell City High School Jazz Band and members of the school’s flag corps and dance line, a showcase from the Pell City Line Dancers and solos delivered by Berritt Haynes and Teresa Carden, long known names in the area for great entertainment.
Holiday open houses at downtown businesses, and those a bit further into town, offered warm welcomes and special holiday treats of their own for those who stopped by.
When the entertainment drew to a close just beyond the courthouse steps, all eyes turned to the fire truck drawing near. A siren blast let everyone know that something very special was on its way to the gathering.
It wasn’t long before a pair of white gloved hands waved from the fire truck window, a mass of curly white hair topped with a red velvet hat was visible and the traditional call of “Merry Christmas” rang out to make it all clear.
Santa himself had made the trip south to Pell City to deliver his own touch to the festivities, and with a quick stop and a wave, took his place at the microphone to let the countdown begin. He started the count with the crowd joining in, and within seconds, the tremendous tree showed all its colors, and everyone cheered.
“And, the comments we’ve received have said it was the biggest, most beautiful and the best turnout we’ve had,” she said. “We wanted this to be an event for our families and for our businesses, and that’s what we planned to do.”
Benefield also pointed out that the collaboration between local government, the business community, schools and Pell City’s residents made the night a very special one.
With the event in its fifth year, organization vice-president Chelsea Isbell said she felt it “just gets better every year.”
“And, that’s what we want to continue doing,” she said.
Awards made for the decorations created by local businesses included: Most Traditional, for Security Finance, and Most Modern, for Glitz and Glamour.
Overall Winners in Division I were Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, Publishers By Design and The Old Gray Barn.
For Division Two, Standard Furniture; and for Division Three, Elegant Nails, Trussell, Gunderburg, Rea, Bell, & Fergerson, P.C.
The Presidential Award was made to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.
The Most Outstanding Award honor was received by Pell City Flower & Gift Shop and the Most Classic, Garrison Law Office.
In the Cutest Display category, Remax Properties took honors and for Most Elegant, Griffins Jewelers.
In the Most Humorous category, Pell City Nutrition earned the award, and for Most Cozy, El Cazador. For Most Original, Rhonda's Cut and Style was the winner and for Most Traditional, Amis of Pell City. The Most Whimsical award was made to World of Music.
Those who wish to become part of The Heart of Pell City may do so by visiting its Facebook page, Benefield said, or by calling her directly at 205-401-6142. There are in-kind service memberships, volunteer memberships and donation memberships available.