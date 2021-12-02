House painter accused of taking wedding ring of widow's late husband

LINCOLN — An Ashville man has been arrested for theft charges in Lincoln.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said Jeffery Reed, 41, of Ashville was arrested Wednesday in connection with charges of theft of property third degree.
The investigator said the charges relate to an incident Oct. 24. Willis said at the time Reed was working for a contractor doing painting work at a house near Roberts Circle in Lincoln. He said while Reed was working at the house he allegedly took a wedding band belonging to the homeowner's deceased husband. Willis said the cost of the ring was more than $500 but less than $1,500.
The investigator said the contractor was able to return the ring to the owner within three days of it being taken, but charges are still being pressed in relation to the incident.
Willis said Lincoln police initially had issued locating Reed, but were assisted by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. He said with their help officers and deputies were able to locate Reed and take him into custody.
According to jail records, Reed is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Theft of property third degree is classified as a class D felony in the state of Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.