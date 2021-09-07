Hoover man arrested following weekend chase

A Hoover man was arrested Saturday following a chase that ended in Riverside.
In a news release, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division said troopers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that began at about 10:38 a.m. Saturday in St. Clair County.
The release said troopers attempted to stop a 2020 Chevy Camaro Near mile marker 156 on the eastbound side of Interstate 20. ALEA said the driver, Iva Williams, 21, of Hoover, refused to stop and continued traveling east on I-20.
The release said Williams then took Exit 162, crossed U.S. 78 and lost control of the vehicle, striking a ditch. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to St. Clair County Jail.
Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.