Honda's Lincoln plant receives energy efficiency award

LINCOLN — Honda Manufacturing of Alabama has announced it has received an Energy Star Certificate for Outstanding Energy Efficiency for 2020 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
In a news release, the company announced its Lincoln auto plant has received the award for the fourth time, with the onsite engine plant receiving it for the second time.
On top of Lincoln, Honda’s four mass production auto plants, two transmission plants and two engine plants in the U.S. have all earned the award. The company said this demonstrates the company’s longstanding commitment to reducing CO2 emissions through environmentally-friendly practices. It said Honda is the only automaker to earn the EPA distinction for energy efficiency at every mass production auto plant it operates in the U.S. Honda has been a leader in Energy Star certification since the EPA began awarding the distinction to industrial plants in 2006.
Honda’s U.S. manufacturing plants that also earned Energy Star certification for 2020 include:
—Honda Marysville Auto Plant and East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio earned the award for the 15th straight year.
—Honda Manufacturing of Indiana achieved the designation for the ninth year in a row.
—The Anna Engine Plant, located in Anna, Ohio, garnered its third award.
—The Honda Transmission Manufacturing plant, in Russells Point, Ohio, received its second Energy Star award.
—Honda Precision Parts of Georgia transmission plant earned first-time recognition.
Honda of Canada auto and engine plants also earned first-time recognition in 2020.
The release said through the company’s Green Factory initiatives, Honda is working comprehensively to address the environmental impacts of product manufacturing by reducing water use, energy use, waste and emissions. Honda has reduced the CO2 emissions intensity of automobile production in North America by 27.5 percent since 2010 and has cut waste to landfills from manufacturing by 93 percent since 2001.
The company also is moving toward the use of renewable wind and solar power for the vast majority of the electricity it consumes in its manufacturing operations.
“The sustainable efforts we have implemented to promote energy-efficient practices is a business imperative at Honda,” said Joanna Bambeck, who leads Honda’s Green Factory efforts in North America. “Ten Honda facilities earning the Energy Star Certificate demonstrates our commitment to create environmentally-friendly practices. Each manufacturing plant completed different environmentally-friendly projects to improve their overall energy efficiency in 2020, and we are honored to earn these awards from the U.S. EPA.”
The Energy Star certifications were awarded to plants in the top 25th percentile of all plants in energy efficiency. Energy Star awards these certifications based on energy used per unit produced.
Energy Star was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency.