Honda launches production of new TrailSport models in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Honda has announced the start of mass production of the new 2022 Honda Passport and Passport TrailSport at its Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
In a news release Monday, Honda announced that its new line of off-road focused SUVs has begun production at its Lincoln plant.
The release said the refreshed 2022 Honda Passport will begin arriving at dealerships this winter with a rugged new exterior design that reflects its off-road capabilities. AAP said it has also begun production of the first Honda TrailSport models — Passport TrailSport and Pilot TrailSport — both built exclusively in Alabama. The new halo for Honda light trucks, TrailSport highlights the off-road capability, versatility and durability that has long been engineered into Honda light trucks.
“Our Honda team has been building light trucks in Lincoln for over two decades, and we’re incredibly proud to apply that manufacturing know-how and skill to every new model we produce,” said Vice President and Alabama Auto Plant Lead Bob Schwyn. “Starting production of the new 2022 Passport and Passport TrailSport is a great way to kick off our next 20 years of Honda manufacturing in Alabama.”
The release said that the new Passport TrailSport combines Passport's strong unibody construction, independent front and rear suspension, and available class-leading torque-vectoring AWD system with TrailSport exclusive exterior and interior styling. TrailSport features include a unique grille, 18-inch black alloy wheels, tires sporting a rugged sidewall, and the distinctive orange-on-black TrailSport badge on the grille and tailgate.
Honda Corporate Communication Representative John Long said the Pilot Trailsport also comes with the standard AWD system and many of the same new features, such as unique black trim and fender flares, 18-inch wheels with tires sporting a new more rugged side wall design. He said the Pilot TrailSport also sports a suspension lift providing .6-inch ground clearance gain.
Honda has previously said that over the next few model years and depending on the model, TrailSport off-road capability will further increase with upgrades like more aggressive tires, full-size spare tires, increased ground clearance, off-road tuned suspensions, underbody protection, and expanded all-wheel drive system capabilities.
Honda associates at the Alabama Auto Plant have been producing the Honda Passport since its return to the lineup in 2018. In addition to Passport and Pilot, the plant is also the exclusive global production source for the Honda Odyssey minivan and the Honda Ridgeline pickup truck. Designed for adventure, the 2022 Passport joins the 2022 Pilot as the first Honda light truck models to wear the new TrailSport badge. Production of the Honda Pilot TrailSport began at the Alabama Auto Plant in October. Long said, despite industry-wide supply issues, the Pilot’s launch went smoothly and the company has seen strong demand for the vehicle.
While Honda gave plenty of information about the Pilot and Passport, the release did not mention the Ridgeline receiving a TrailSport model. Long said while the company did say TrailSport is intended to be for the brand's light truck line-up, he could not share any information at this time.
“While we did speak to future intentions in the original release on TrailSport, we cannot discuss plans for specific models at this time,” Long said. “However, we will be sure to keep you updated with any new product information.”
The new models come as Honda recently marked 20 years of vehicle and engine production in Alabama on November 14. On that date in 2001, a Honda Odyssey was the first vehicle to roll off the assembly line. The facility now has produced more than 5 million vehicles and engines, reflecting a cumulative capital investment of over $2 billion, and contributing to more than $12 billion annually in economic impact to the state of Alabama.
The Lincoln plant has the capacity to manufacture 340,000 vehicles and engines annually and employs more than 4,500 associates.
Back in November, Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said that Honda’s contributions to Alabaam, Talladega County and Lincoln have been incredibly positive. Watson said Honda has caused a large increase in businesses in town that support the plant.