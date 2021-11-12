Honda in Lincoln reaches two-decade milestone

LINCOLN — Honda will mark 20 years of vehicle and engine production in Alabama on Sunday at the company’s local production facility.
Honda began production in Alabama on Nov. 14, 2001, when an Odyssey minivan rolled off the assembly line, paving the way for what is now $2 billion in cumulative capital investment and more than 5 million light trucks and V-6 engines built over the company’s first two decades.
The Alabama Auto Plant, formerly Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, began production with a vehicle assembly facility and an engine production facility, but with engine assembly uniquely occurring within the vehicle plant. Shortly after the first Honda Odyssey was produced in Alabama, Honda broke ground on a second vehicle production line, which started producing vehicles in 2004. An engine assembly production line was added in 2015.
Honda’s effect hasn’t been limited to the production facility and team of associates. Throughout the past 20 years, Honda has served the surrounding communities and across the state of Alabama.
In 2019, an economic impact study commissioned by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama found that Honda contributed $12 billion to the state’s economy annually, which is 5.4 percent of Alabama’s GDP. In addition, the automaker accounts for more than 19,000 direct and indirect jobs.
The largest effect is on the city of Lincoln and Talladega County, as well as Honda’s primary hiring areas — Calhoun, Etowah, St. Clair and Jefferson counties — where much of the workforce lives.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the effect the plant has had on the city, Talladega County and the state has been significant.
“We’ve always had growth but Honda put more fuel on the fire,” he said. “It’s extremely positive.”
Watson said one of the major effects from Honda’s presence has been on the other businesses that have come to Lincoln to support the plant.
“There’s been a number of them and a lot of jobs created,” he said.
Lincoln resident and Honda associate Stephanie Alexander said she has seen the city transform over the years since the plant's opening.
“I’m from Lincoln, and it’s just been an amazing thing to have a company like Honda in this little town,” Alexander said. “I remember when this was dirt and now people want to put businesses here. That to me is always very humbling to know that I work for a company that could come in and do so much.”
Honda Production Team Lead Connie Suttle said building up communities is part of what the company does. Suttle is a native of Talladega and has worked at the plant for 20 years. She now works there with all three of her children.
“Honda is not just here to build cars," she said. "We are building families. We are building communities and we're doing it together. I found a home when I came to Honda.”
Vice President and Alabama Auto Plant Lead Bob Schwyn said building up and helping communities has always been a part of Honda’s mission. He said he can’t name all of the initiatives that Honda and its associates have been a part of, but he is proud of what they have accomplished.
“To name a few, Honda associates have demonstrated our commitment to helping our communities through activities like collecting and delivering donations through our annual Toy and Food drive, volunteering across the area with different organizations as part of the Team Honda Week of Service, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, reading to local students on national ‘Read Across America’ day and going out into our communities to help with tornado clean-up efforts,” Schwyn said. “Those are the moments I am most proud of, and I think our associates would echo these sentiments.”
The Alabama Auto Plant is key to Honda’s operations. It serves as the company’s primary production source globally for light trucks and V-6 engines and is the sole producer of the Honda Odyssey minivan, the Honda Passport SUV, the Honda Pilot SUV, and the Honda Ridgeline pickup truck. The Lincoln facility has the capacity to manufacture 340,000 vehicles and engines annually and employs more than 4,500 associates.
“Since Honda began production in Alabama in 2001, we have accomplished a great deal and put a number of high-quality products on the road, but it is our people — our Honda associates — who are the driving force in all of our accomplishments,” Schwyn said. “The dedication and challenging spirit of our associates has only grown over these last two decades, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this team.”
Schwyn said it is notable to be celebrating the milestone now after the plant has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and safety of our team is the most important thing, and we’ve had to miss out on special activities and moments that we would ordinarily celebrate over the past two years, so it is nice to now have such an important milestone to commemorate together,” he said, “While we won’t be able to have a traditional Honda celebration at this time, we plan to make this day and this 20th anniversary year a special one to remember.”
The night before the groundbreaking for the Alabama Auto Plant, Honda held a BBQ supper for the residents of Lincoln and the surrounding area. It was an opportunity for Honda leaders and the first locally hired associates to meet the community. Honda will celebrate the 20th anniversary milestone in much the same way, with an Alabama-style BBQ to be held at a later date with its associates, on-site contractors and vendors.
“Getting to know and work with so many great associates over the years is the best part of my job,” Schwyn said. “We want to celebrate them and all of their accomplishments.”