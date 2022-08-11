Honda announces new plant lead for Alabama Auto Plant

Honda announced its Alabama Auto Plant will soon see a leadership shake-up.
Thursday, the automaker announced that Lamar Whitaker, current Associate Chief Administrator and Line 2 Division Lead in Alabama, will succeed Bob Schwyn as Alabama Auto Plant Vice President and Plant Lead.
Whitaker joined the Alabama Auto Plant in 2001 and will take over the top job Oct. 3.
The move comes as Schwyn is set to become executive vice president of Honda Development & Manufacturing of America LLC, replacing Bob Nelson who is being promoted to executive vice president of American Honda Motor Company.
Schwyn began his career with Honda in 1988 and was part of the original project team to construct and launch the Alabama Auto Plant, formerly Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, in 2000.
All the promotions throughout Honda North America come as current Executive Vice President of American Honda Rick Schostek announced he plans to retire Nov. 1. Schostek began his career at Honda in 1987 in the Legal Division of the former Honda of America Manufacturing in Ohio. He went on to serve in key leadership positions within several of Honda’s North American operations, including senior executive assignments at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (now Alabama Auto Plant), Honda Manufacturing of Indiana (now Indiana Auto Plant), and Honda North America.
Schostek said he is grateful to have worked with Honda.
“It is impossible to overstate how rewarding and enriching it has been for me to work directly with Honda associates during my assignments in Ohio, Alabama, Indiana and also my ongoing work with our team in California,” he said. “I have always been immensely proud to say I worked for Honda and to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of a company that’s truly committed to being a company that society wants to exist.”