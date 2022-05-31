Hometown Block Party to return to Pell City this weekend

PELL CITY — The Pell City will host its annual Hometown Block Party this weekend.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce’s annual street festival will return this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free to the public and will take place in downtown Pell City in an area surrounding the St. Clair County Courthouse.
Chamber Director Urainah Glidewell said the residents can expect music, food, vendors and fun during the event, which has been a feature in Pell City for decades. She said this year’s event would be a particularly big year for music.
“This year, we have three stages packed full of live music,” Glidewell said. “We have all kinds of music this year.”
The roster seemed to show that good mix of sounds with local favorites like The Wingnuts, Kudzu and Jamison Taylor School of Music, along with 70s and 80s-inspired rock band Spandex Ballet, the Beacon Blues Band and many other acts.
Glidewell said Pell City’s local rising stars Berritt Haynes and Tristen Gressett would perform. Haynes will take the Vulcan tire and automotive stage, while Gressett will be on the Buffalo Rock stage.
The chamber director said this year is really about showcasing local talent.
“There's so many local bands and so much local talent,” Glidwell said. “It's being able to have an event to showcase that, and of course, it's free for the public to attend.”
She said the block party would also host a car show this year, once again organized by chamber board member Casey Cambron. Glidewell said this year's car show would benefit local Melina Painter, who has leukemia.
She said last year's show had around 100 cars, and the chamber is hoping to continue to see that part of the event grow.
Glidewell said the kids' area would also make a return this year with inflatables and carnival rides for children to enjoy.
She said the chamber ran into some issues with scheduling with the company it usually uses for attractions for the kids' areas, but they were able to find a replacement in time for the event.
“We are really looking forward to that,” she said. “The kids just have a blast.”
Glidewell said the chamber is very excited for the block party to kick off this weekend. She gave special thanks to all the sponsors of the event and the city of Pell City itself for all their work to make the event possible.