Holiday events take over in Pell City

The season of Christmas festivities begins this week in Pell City, with a grand lighting of the downtown Christmas tree this coming Friday night, and for next Friday, the tradition of a Christmas parade marching through town.
The Christmas tree lighting and its associated activities have been put in place by members of The Heart of Pell City, and the yearly parade through town by the membership of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
Both are sure to deliver a huge welcome to the season, with local merchants and Santas and a long list of other events to bring the jingle.
The grand Christmas tree has been hoisted into place in front of the Pell City Courthouse, where the lighting takes place at 6 p.m., with a gathering of holiday specialties ready for all ages to enjoy.
There’s Santa and shopping at the site, along with a nativity scene and a holiday sleigh to set the scene just right.
Throughout the day Friday, downtown shops will offer their own open house welcomes, with a focus on setting out the perfect gifts for shoppers’ needs. Downtown businesses have also been invited to take part in a window decorating event, and those that earn honors will be announced at the tree lighting.
The theme for the day of events mirrors that of the 2022 Pell City Christmas parade, “I’ll be Home for Christmas.”
This year’s parade begins at 7 p.m., rolling from its staging area at Pell City High School down Cogswell Avenue to WinSouth Credit Union on Cogswell.
"We are excited to honor our local veterans with our parade theme this year," said Pell City Chamber of Commerce executive director Urainah Glidewell. “‘I'll Be Home for Christmas’ was written during World War II for the troops and we are humbled to spotlight our veterans during this year's parade.”
The Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home will bring special guests to the parade, and the grand marshal is a World War II Navy Veteran, Robert Curl. Combat Park will bring some military vehicles for the parade.
“We are also excited that this year's parade will be held on a Friday,” Glidewell said. “We hope to have more participants, and it is more convenient for parents, children, and the school system. We are very grateful for their support.”
There is still time for participants to register for the parade. The deadline for registration is Friday, Dec. 2. Chamber member entries are free and all others are $25. Registration can be done online at pellcitychamber.com/events.