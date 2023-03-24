‘History Day,’ April 3, to focus on Pell City’s past

Everything’s coming up history in Pell City this spring.
And for all who have a stake in it through their own family trees, or even for those new to the area wanting to learn more, the opportunities are coming up across the board.
There’s a brand new Museum of Pell City, which opened its doors to the public this month, where visitors can tour interactive encounters with the histories at their own pace, and view many informative displays inside.
There are historic downtown walking tours coming up each Saturday in April except for April 8, with live delivery of some of the city’s most cherished historic tales and events.
There’s also the very first History Day coming up April 3, hosted by members of the Pell City Historical Society, with its own opportunities for delving into the days that added up the city that’s known today.
The occasion will be held inside the Pell City Municipal Complex, in the banquet room on the first floor, beginning at 1:30 p.m. and continuing until 3:30 p.m.
Everyone’s invited to come and enjoy talking with others who know the pieces of the city’s past well, and also, to share things they have knowledge of that others will enjoy.
A video presentation will be shared, offering enlightenment on many of the elements of the decades that resulted in the town that’s known today.
The historical society has planned time for refreshments with those who attend.
The Museum of Pell City will be open for special hours for the upcoming History Day, and it’s located just one floor above the banquet room’s location inside the Municipal Complex. Hours will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the occasion.
Regular hours for museum hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Groups may make an appointment for viewing.
The downtown tours are provided by two organizations, The Heart of Pell City and The Pell City Historical Society. It’s recommended to arrive at City Hall at least 15 minutes early for the tours.