Heflin man arrested in connection with theft charges in Lincoln

LINCOLN — A Heflin man has been arrested in connection with the theft of construction materials in Lincoln.
Investigator Matt Martin said the Lincoln Police Department arrested Justin Wade, 31, of Heflin on Sunday in connection with a theft at a construction site off Dry Valley Road.
Martin said that at 5 p.m. Sunday, Lt. Britt Robbins and Officer Justin Jordan were dispatched to a call from the property owner of the site on reports of a man at the site. He said the property owner had first seen the man at the construction site Sunday morning through a surveillance camera and then saw him again that afternoon and called 911.
Martin said Robbins and Jordan made contact with Wade and found him in possession of materials such as lumber and siding valued more than $2,500. He said Wade was then arrested and charged with theft of property first degree.
Martin said after his arrest Wade initially gave a false identification but was recognized by Investigator Demarco Willis. After Willis was able to verify Wade’s identity, Martin said it was discovered Wade had active warrants in other jurisdictions and he was charged with giving false identification to obstruct justice.
Wade is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a bond of $5,000 for each charge.