Heart of Pell City names Vicki Harmon volunteer of the year

PELL CITY — The Heart of Pell City has named Vicki Harmon as its volunteer of the year.
The community group surprised Harmon with the award during a breakfast event Wednesday morning.
Heart of Pell City President Urainah Glidewell said this is the first year the organization has given out the award. During a speech at the breakfast, Glidewell turned to the topic of Harmon’s contributions to historical preservation and ended the speech by presenting the award. The surprise paid off, as Harmon said she was shocked to be honored during the event.
Glidewell said Harmon has always been instrumental in the Heart of Pell City’s efforts to educate people on the history of Pell City and the people who have made the city what it is.
She said Harmon originally co-founded the Pell City Historical Committee and serves as the committee co-chair. Harmon also worked with Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers to institute Pell City History Day on the first Wednesday of each April.
Glidewell said Harmon has also been instrumental in the formation of the Museum of Pell City. The Heart of Pell City is currently negotiating with the city council for a long term lease for use of space for the museum at the Pell City Municipal Complex.
Glidewell said that Harmon is also heavily involved in the annual historic walking tours that take place each Saturday in April.
“She has been helping out for the past five years, she's always there, usually every single Saturday manning the registration table,” Glidewell said.
She said Harmon is a former teacher and returns to fifth grade classrooms each year to help teach children about the history of their city.
“One of her passions has been to teach the children of Pell City,” Glidewell said, adding that Hamron provides materials for teachers on Pell City history and sometimes visits the classrooms herself.
Glidewell said The Heart of Pell City is a community group that focuses on preserving the history of Pell City. She said the organization began as a downtown revitalization group, but has since expanded to partner with the city and the Pell City Chamber of Commerce to host events like the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Historic Walking tours.