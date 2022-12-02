Hearing set for man charged with abuse of corpse

The man charged in St. Clair County with abuse of a corpse in the death of a Florida woman in October will appear before Judge Alan Furr in a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 6.
Marcus Spanevelo, 35, has remained in the St. Clair County jail in Ashville since Oct. 26 without bond, after waiving extradition from the Santa Rosa County jail.
He is being represented by court appointed attorney Gibson Holladay.
During the October court appearance, it was noted that with the defendant’s home address given in Florida, it gave cause to his being a flight risk. St. Clair County court records reflect that he has outstanding traffic charges in St. Clair County.
During the hearing next week, he will be read the charges filed against him and could enter a plea in the case of guilty or not guilty.
The body of 37-year-old Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside a barnin Springville April 3, 2022, after being reported missing March 28.
Carli was reported as last seen alive in a restaurant parking lot in Navarre, Fla. March 27, when she was reported to have met Spanevelo during a custody exchange with their four-year-old daughter.
Spanevelo has been connected with the property on U.S. 11 in Springville where Carli was found, officials said.
Spanevelo has not been charged in Carli’s death, in any jurisdiction.
Jail records show Spanevelo’s address as Panama City, Fla.
Spanevelo was first arrested in Maury County, Tenn., in April, a day after Carli’s body was discovered in St. Clair County. The charges in Tennessee included tampering with evidence, destruction of evidence and giving false information to officers.
Abuse of a corpse is a Class C felony in Alabama. Spanevelo will face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.