Hearing determined unnecessary for man charged with corpse abuse

A preliminary hearing set for Tuesday morning in connection with a suspect charged with the abuse of a corpse found in a St. Clair County barn in April was canceled.
The hearing was determined unnecessary as 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo was served with a grand jury indictment on the same charges earlier Tuesday morning.
The indictment precludes the suspect’s right to have a preliminary hearing in the case, said St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
Spanevelo is accused of the charges in connection with the discovery of the body of 37-year-old Cassie Cali, who was found April 3 buried in a shallow grave in a barn in Springville. She had been reported missing from her Florida home March 28 of this year.
Carli was reported missing for a week before her body was found in St. Clair County.
The case will now move on from St. Clair County District Court to Circuit Court. A date for the preceedings is not yet available.
During an October court appearance for the defendant in St. Clair County, it was noted that with his home address given in Florida, there was reason to believe he could be a flight risk, and no bond has been set for the Class Three felony he is currently charged with. St. Clair County court records reflect that he has outstanding traffic charges in St. Clair County.
Carli was reported last seen alive in a restaurant parking lot in Navarre, Fla. March 27, when she was reported to have met Spanevelo during a custody exchange with their four-year-old daughter.
Spanevelo has been connected with the property on U.S. 11 in Springville where Carli was found, officials said. However, Spanevelo has not been charged in Carli's death, in any jurisdiction.
The child was recovered safe early in the investigation.
Jail records show Spanevelo’s address as Panama City, Fla.
Spanevelo was first arrested in Maury County, Tenn., in April, a day after Carli’s body was discovered in St. Clair County. The charges in Tennessee included tampering with evidence, destruction of evidence and giving false information to officers.
Abuse of a corpse is a Class C felony in Alabama. Spanevelo will face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Officials said a cause of death for Carli has not been released.