Hazelwood Drive, Veterans Parkway Extension plan to be bid in early 2023

The vision for improvements for access to several key destinations in Pell City is becoming clearer.
With heavy traffic heading onto Hazelwood Drive daily to reach the relocated and constructed St. Vincent’s/St. Clair Hospital, the Robert L. Howard Veterans Home, Jefferson State Community College and retail development, the plans that have been in the works for close to 10 years are nearing the bid stage.
Plans have been approved, engineers are at work and the basic design factors are ready for submission to the bid process, after which the motoring public will learn what it can expect once the project gets fully under way.
“As far as a time line, we’re not really to that point yet, but we will be in a better place to determine this when the bidding process is done and the project has been assigned to a contractor,” said Brian Muenger, city manager for Pell City.
Bids are expected to be received and one ready to be awarded for the project in January, possibly February.
All of the property involved in the changes is now part of the Pell City city limits, and this has allowed for part of the early stages for development to be more clear.
Property along the existing Hazelwood Drive, which has been the most used access to the areas, traverses a residential area with curved access. Emergency vehicles as well as the general public use Hazelwood Drive to reach the three major public facilities located there. Veterans Parkway was built when the facilities were established.
With the proposal to realign the access to Veterans Parkway — creating a new roadway which is referred to in the project as the Veterans Parkway Extension — Muenger said those who are traveling to the hospital, VA home or the Jefferson State Community College campus would have a more direct route.
Also, the residential area along the existing road known as Hazelwood Drive, now used for access to all areas of Veterans Parkway, will not have the traffic load it has been experiencing since the opening of the new St. Vincents/St. Clair, Veterans Home or Jefferson State, Muenger said.
The new road access will have a right entry lane from the existing Hazelwood Drive just past American Family Care and Chick-fil-A. This road, the Veterans Parkway Extension, will meet Hazelwood Drive at the current junction of Hazelwood and Veterans Parkway.
At this intersection of the two roads, there is a four-way stop planned, Muenger said.
When actual construction begins on Hazelwood Drive, Muenger said this would be coordinated with the existing businesses in the area so customer access won’t be interrupted. This refers to the times of work being done, the days for work and any way it might affect the businesses, he said.
Also, zoning for the property on Hazelwood Drive will remain residential, and zoning for the Veterans Parkway Extension in now zoned for business, Muenger said.
The extension likely includes at least two parcels which are available for business development, he said.
Muenger said coordinating work such as addressing the timing for traffic lights on U.S. 231 to be accommodated into the changes is also part of the planning for the area. There will also be turn lanes from Hazelwood Drive onto the Veterans Parkway Extension.
Once a contractor for the project has been engaged, Muenger said many of the final details and timelines for the changes will become much more specific and shared.
With the traffic demands and use of the access to the facilities located alongVeterans Parkway, Muenger said it just wasn’t feasible to continue to leave the area as it is.
The project is federally funded and will be administered by the Department of Transportation.