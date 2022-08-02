Hargray announced rate increase for tv customers

Hargray television customers in St. Clair County are going to see an increase in their bill come September.
In a letter sent to the St. Clair County Commission last month, Hargray General Manager Micheal Ligouri said the cable provider is planning to increase rates for digital lite, premier, expanded, digital basic and full basic television plans by $10, beginning Sept. 1.
Ligouri said the rate increases are the result of the company's contracts cost with cable networks and operations cost.
“Over the past several years, cable networks have increased their fees at an alarming rate, and programming fees are now the largest component of our customers' monthly bill,” he said in his July 18 letter to the St. Clair County Commission.
Ligouri said Hargray has renewed contracts with eight cable programmers to carry nearly 40 channels in the last 12 months, which has substantially increased the company’s programming expenses.
In addition, Hargray is dealing with many of the same operational expense issues as other businesses, such as supply chain issues, labor shortages and inflation, he said.
“Despite our best efforts to control these dramatically increasing costs, Hargray, like other cable and satellite companies, must pass a portion of these costs to our customers,” Ligouri said.
The rate increase will not affect every customer.
He said customers with a promotional rate will not see a rate increase while still in their promotional period.
Ligouri also expressed Hargray’s commitment to helping customers save money and to provide the best service possible.
“As always, we encourage our customers to contact us, so that we may share ways they can save money on their monthly bill,” he said.