Hargray annouces $17 million in vestment in boradband in St. Clair, Talldega Counties

Hargray announced Thursday it will spend $17 million on broadband expansion in St. Clair and Talladega counties.
The company said in a news release it recently began constructing a $17 million, state-of-the-art, fiber-rich network in St. Clair and north Talladega counties.
Hargray said its cutting-edge network is designed with advanced, future-proof technology that will benefit customers today, as well as lay the groundwork for future expansion and technological advancements, including 10G for residential customers.
“We are excited to build an entirely new network across the communities we serve in St. Clair and north Talladega counties.” Hargray General Manager Mike Ligouri said. “Upon completion of this project, our customers will have access to the fastest and most reliable internet service, with speeds up to 1 Gig.”
He said the company appreciates the support of local communities as they work to build out these network upgrades.
“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our community and the support of St. Clair and Talladega counties as we work to build a robust and reliable network that will enable us to continue to meet the evolving digital needs of our customers while delivering high-value service and a quality customer experience,” Ligouri said.
Hargray is working to welcome its first Gigabit customers in early 2023, with construction continuing throughout the year.