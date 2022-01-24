Group holds memorial bike ride for DA's son

A group of mountain bikers held an event Saturday to honor Pell City native Nicholas Sloan “Boo“ Harmon and raise money for the Soaring with Sloan Scholarship foundation.
The third annual Shred for Sloan bike ride was held at McClellan, and St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the event is part of efforts by he and his wife, Shelly Harmon, to honor their son, a member of the United States Air Force who was fatally shot in 2019.
Harmon said the foundation works to support young people who share the same passion for flying and mountain biking that Sloan had.
“The scholarships that we give away are two things that Boo loved,” he said. “The event this weekend was the biking aspect of it.”
Harmon said the foundation gives away two scholarships, one that offers young people interested in aviation money for flight school and another that provides college money for students participating in mountain biking events through the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.
The district attorney said the event is chiefly an event to remember Sloan.
“It's a gathering in memory of Boo, and it's put on by Boo’s friends he used to mountain bike with,” he said, “but it's also an opportunity to raise money for the scholarship fund.
Chase Garrard, one of the organizers, said the first event in 2020 was originally conceived as just a memorial ride but then became a fundraiser.
“When we originally started it was just gonna be a couple of people getting together to remember Boo,” Garrard said. “It just came together naturally.”
He said this year's event raised about $6,500 for the foundation through t-shirt sales, raffle tickets and a few cash donations.
Garrard said that in the first year about 100 people showed up and this year saw a turnout of about 150.
“It wouldn't be possible without the mountain bike community,” he said.
Hamron said that the event has two parts, first the bike ride which takes people through three different bike trails, each of varying lengths and difficulties. He said that part of the event took place at Mcclellan, where Sloan has a trail, Sloan’s Furnace, named in his honor.
The second part is a lunch and prize raffle which took place in downtown Anniston.
Garrard said the event gave away $4,000 worth of prizes donated by different biking related businesses.
Harmon said one of the best parts of the event is for him and his wife to see all the people that have been touched by their son.
“It is very.. Humbling may be the right word, to see this many people that were influenced in some way by our son,” he said, taking a moment to reflect on it, “and that they thought enough of him and the kind of person he was that they were willing to create an event to keep his memory alive. I have no words to explain how awesome that is.”
Harmon said that he also realizes that these same people had that same positive effect on Sloan and he appreciates it.
“When your children are being influenced by positive people outside of the home, what else can a parent ask for,” he said.