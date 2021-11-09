Ground is broken on new Tri-County Veterans Support and Community Center

LEEDS — Veterans Day may still be a couple of days off, but a host of volunteers and wellwishers came out Tuesday morning to the old Moton School in Leeds to dedicate and break ground on the new Tri-County Veterans Support and Community Center.
According to master of ceremonies and retired Major General George Bowman, director of Priority Soldier, when it is completed the site will provide support and service to about 60,000 veterans and their families in Jefferson, St. Clair and Shelby counties.
“Why here, and why now?” Bowman asked. “Because there is a crisis in our state, and in our nation. That crisis is veteran suicide. In Alabama alone, during the past year, 140 veterans took their own lives. Nationally, the number is 30,177. That we know of. These are veterans who volunteered, who trained, deployed and survived combat, and when they came home, for various reasons, they took their own lives.”
Later during the ceremony, Taps was played for the 140 Alabama veterans.
The center will specialize in providing services and support for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and from traumatic brain injury, two of the more common problems facing those who have served in combat. In addition to providing psychological care and counselling, the center will also be a conduit to other services for homeless veterans.
“There are 37,000 homeless veterans that we know of right now,” Bowman said. “Of those, 430 are in Alabama, again, that we know of.”
The new center will be located on the property of the old Moton School, which is currently a community center in its own right.
“This community center will continue to provide the services that it already does in caring for the community,” he said, including acting as a local food pantry for up to 155 families in the community, after school tutoring sessions and IT training to members of the public at no cost.
“This day is the start of a lot of hard work. It’s going to take all of us, at the federal, state and county level, and private donors as well. It’s going to be a partnership in the best way. “
Dr. Carl Marbury, seventh president of Alabama A&M University and a founder of the existing Moton Center, said Tuesday’s ceremony was the culmination of a lifelong dream.
“We wanted to maintain the school, the traditions, even the name,” he said. “We lost our name for a while. But Leeds is part of three counties, and we’ve always been proud of that. The dream was to have something for our veterans here. That was our 30-year vision, and now it's starting to come to be. I have six brothers who all served, so this is a cause close to my heart.”
He continued, "You know, my mother used to say that you can’t have your cake and eat it, too, and I know what she meant by that. But this is an exception to that rule, I think. This is a great thing for great people, people who risked their lives for us, and it is a joy and a blessing for us to be able to give something back to them, with God’s help and with yours.”
Numerous other people also gave brief remarks Tuesday, including John Saddler (who gave the invocation), Moton Center Director Dr. Gloria Haynes, Col. Ken Phillips, founder and CEO of Priority Soldier, two representatives from Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s office, including former sportscaster Mike Raita, Hillary Hardwick and Adam Davis of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, outreach director for Priority Soldier Command Sergeant Major Robert Bishop, Curtis Pippen of the St. Clair County Extension Service’s veteran’s outreach program and a representative from Congressman Gary Palmer’s office, among others.
The building housing the Moton Community Center was constructed in 1948 as Jefferson County School System's Moton High School, serving African-American students from Leeds, Trussville, Irondale, Rose Hill and Overton, according to the center’s website.
The school was named for Robert Moton, the second president of Tuskegee Institute. It was converted into Leeds Middle School, which was purchased by the Leeds School System in 2003. The school operated there until moving to a new building in 2009.