Great Grown Up Spelling Bee to return this March

PELL CITY — The Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee is set to make its return to the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts.
Coordinator Ron DeThomas said the St. Clair Chapter of the Central Alabama Literacy Council will bring back its yearly fundraiser March 10 at 7 p.m. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
DeThomas said the teams for the Bee are already set and will be largely returning competitors.
”We’ve got 13 right now, unless somebody dropped out, but I think we are in good shape,” he said. “It's pretty much the same ones that do it year after year.”
In the 2020 iteration of the spelling bee, The Alphaholics, a team made up of Blair Goodgame, Micheal Murphy and Eric Housh, clinched the competition with the words ”dreidel” and “escargot.”
Their victory was an upset that dethroned then defending champs the Lakeside Hospice Bee-lievers, consisting of Tracy Whitten, Dr. James Tuck and Francis Garrett. The team did still take home the award for best cheering section, despite being eliminated shortly after intermission.
2020 also saw the fundraiser bring in $5,000, which members of the chapter board said would be used for work books and training materials. DeThomas said the spelling bee itself is free to attend and the literacy council primarily makes money through sponsorships and team registrations.
He said he hopes this year's event can help the literacy council expand into Talladega and Calhoun County. DeThomas said the literacy council has already done some work at expanding the council’s work in jails to those counties since St. Clair County inmates have been housed there while the Pell City jail has been out of service.
“If we had enough, maybe, to pay somebody full time to go down there and work… we could do it a lot quicker,” he said, adding that that's why the literacy council needs to fundraise in the first place.
DeThomas said that the literacy council’s work is vitally important, as it helps adults who have difficulty or are incapable of reading. He said 22 percent of people from the age of 16 to 74 in St. Clair County cannot currently read on a fourth grade level.
DeThomas said to combat this the literacy council is actually looking at more fundraising opportunities, but also wants to continue the spelling bee. He said the event is always well attended and a good time.