Gov. Ivey orders flags at half-staff at state capital, Senate District 11 in honor of Preuitt

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags at half-staff at the state capital in Montgomery and in Senate District 11 (including St. Clair, Shelby and Talladega counties) on Wednesday in honor of Jim Preuitt’s years of service to the state.
James “Jim” E. Preuitt, 86, of Talladega, died Sunday at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.
“Sen. Preuitt was an exceptional public servant to the state of Alabama for nearly 30 years," Ivey said. “I offer my heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, friends and beloved community.”
On learning of Preuitt’s passing, Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson issued a statement: “In reflecting on the service (of) Preuitt … the term ‘statesman’ comes to mind. Senator Preuitt was a dedicated public official. He worked continuously for the benefit of our county and also the state.
"He leaves behind a record of accomplishments for which will continue to serve the people of our county. Like the hands on a clock it shows the time but the gears behind the face are critical to the movement of the hands.
"As our Probate Judge, Judge Preuitt brought the office into the modern world with a new modern recording system. For our county as a whole his efforts to get the county on a firm financial basis not only avoided a financial catastrophe for the county but formed the basis of adequate funding for many county services: county health and libraries across the county. In particular would be the funding for water and fire hydrants for rural areas of our county. The present Talladega County Economic Development Authority was a product of his leadership.
"He pulled in the resources to organize the TCEDA and get it moving long before anyone gave it a thought. If ‘statesman’ is a term to apply to public officials who provide true leadership and accomplishments for the people, then the term fits Jim Preuitt. His leadership has been missed since he left office but the benefits for the people of this county will continue. Thank you Jim Preuitt for your service.”
Talladega City Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson also had praise for Preuitt service and contributions.
“Jim Preuitt was one of those very special people who chose to involve themselves in the political arena because he wanted to help people," Patterson said. "He took tremendous pride in this area and in the district that he served so well. He was also one of the brightest people I’ve ever known in terms of the legislative process and how to make things happen, and he knew how to function in the legislative arena. He will be dearly missed.”
Rep. Steve Hurst said he had known Preuitt “for at least 30 years, maybe closer to 40."
"Not only was he a great asset to Talladega County and the state of Alabama, he was always someone I could talk to," Hurst said. "Even when we didn’t agree, it was fine, we’d just move on. He helped me for many years, not just through politics, but with personal and business decisions, and he was a good friend. He loved his wife Rona and his children and grandchildren. He did a great job, and he did a great job. He’ll be missed. My wife and I offer our condolences and prayers for his family.”
According to an obituary submitted by Preuitt's family, he was born the son of a sharecropper on July 19, 1935, in Moulton to Lily Frances Naylor and Howard Bluitt Preuitt. He was the oldest of seven sons.
He worked alongside his father and younger siblings farming land belonging to others, igniting a relentless drive and determination that never left him.
In his teenage years, Jim met the love of his life, Rona Jane Millsap, on a school bus to Danville High School. They soon married and spend 66 years together. After graduating, all Jim wanted to do was work — and there weren’t many jobs he turned down.
After growing up around tractors and farm engines, Jim used that experience to get work as a bus driver and mechanic. He spent his weekends washing cars at a service station in Hartselle. He later operated his own Pure Oil truck stop while making regular trips to Chicago to find damaged cars to tow back to Alabama to repair and sell.
The appeal of engines and automobiles led him to Nicholson Ford in Hartselle, where he started in the service department and worked his way toward selling new Fords. It wasn’t long before Jim realized he wanted his own dealership.
In 1968, he convinced some backers to take a chance on him. He was approved as a Chrysler-Plymouth automobile dealer and Jim moved his wife and two daughters to Talladega where he lived for the rest of his life.
Jim went on to own and operate several dealerships in and around Talladega and decided to try his hand at politics a few years later. In 1982, on a dare, he tossed his hat in the ring for a seat in the Alabama House of Representatives. After serving one term, he ran for a seat in the Alabama State Senate and served almost 30 years in the Alabama State legislature as well as serving as the Probate Judge of Talladega County.
His love and compassion for his constituents and his desire to tackle important issues made him a perfect fit for this endeavor. Ultimately, his faith in God and his compassion for others guided his life and career.
The importance of family trumped ambition. Jim’s heart was always centered on his wife, children and extended family, but his greatest pride and joy came from his grandchildren. Nothing made Jim happier than family gatherings both at his farm and north Alabama,
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and he and his family weathered the tragic death of Benjamin Preuitt Stanford, his youngest grandson at the age of 17. Jim is survived by his wife Rona Jane Millsap, his daughter, Lynne Preuitt Stanford (husband Bill), his grandson, William Preuitt Stanford, and his daughter, Leigh Preuitt Leak (husband Joe), and his granddaughters, Caroline Frances Leak and Virginia Merritt Leak.
Jim is also survived by six brothers: Gene Elton Preuitt, Kenneth Lamar Preuitt (Ann), Johnny O’Neal Preuitt (Rebecca), Eddie Howard Preuitt (Debbie), Alton Ray Preuitt (Doretha), Michael Wayne Preuitt (Sonya) and Marcia Jane Preuitt (stepmother), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Because of COVID-19, the family will have a private service. Jim and Rona were members of the First Baptist Church of Talladega and request that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to The Whosoever Will Foundation in Talladega, P.O. Box 299, Talladega, AL 35161 or WISE, The Woolley Institute for Spoken Language in Birmingham, Alabama, 2305 Montevallo Road, Birmingham, AL 35223.
Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing services.