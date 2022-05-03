Gov. Ivey during Pell City visit: 'I like to say made in Alabama is bringing back made in America'

PELL CITY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visited Pell City on Tuesday to tour Ford Meter Box.
The governor was greeted by elected officials from across the county and members of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce. She was welcomed by Ford Meter Box Senior Vice President Zachary Gentile.
Gentile said he was grateful for all the governor had done for business in Alabama and even presented her with a Ford Meter Box jacket.
“I am grateful for what you have done, and what I am sure you will continue to do,” Gentile said in his welcome to Ivey.
Ivey said that she was happy to be touring Ford Meter Box and said the company does essential work creating products for water systems. She also said that small businesses like Ford Meter Box are essential parts of the state's economy. Ford Meter Box has has only two manufacturing locations: one in Pell City and another in Wabash, Ind.
“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy,” Ivey said during her tour.
She also said that the state cares about business and particularly manufacturing, which she feels is a leader in American made products.
“Here in Alabama, we are proud of all our businesses,” Ivey said. “I like to say made in Alabama is bringing back made in America.”
After making initial comments, the governor toured the facility with Gentile at one point even helping operate some of the facility's equipment.
When asked about President Joe Biden's trip to Alabama Tuesday she said she was glad he was taking time to learn about Alabama Manufacturing during a visit to Lockheed Martin in Troy, but that her Pell City trip had already been planned.
Gentile said he greatly appreciated Ivey’s visit, noting the Ford Meter Box tends to be a company that keeps a low profile.