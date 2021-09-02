Gadsden man set to appear in court this month aft indictment in Odenville murder case

PELL CITY — A Gadsden man will appear in court later this month for charges related to an Odenville murder.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Joshua Kyle, 34, of Gadsden is set to appear for arraignment Sept. 28.
Kyle was originally arrested and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in February in connection with the death of John Scoggins.
Human remains, which the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office later identified as Scoggin’s, were found near Rocky Ridge Road in the Hunter’s Crossing area of Odenville on Feb. 21.
St Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said at the time that the remains appeared to have been burned. The discovery of the remains set off an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Odenville Police Department which led to Kyle’s arrest.
Kyle was indicted on charges or murder intentional and abuse of a corpse Aug 13. According to the indictment, he is accused of causing Scoggin’s death via stabbing and then dismembering and burning his remains. The indictment set Kyle’s bond at $250,000.
According to jail records, Kyle remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.
According to court records, Kyle’s attorney, Matt Gossett, has filed a motion asking for a reduction in bond. No hearing to discuss this matter has been set at this time, though Harmon said the issue may be discussed at Kyle’s arraignment.