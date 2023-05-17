Funeral services to be Saturday for the Rev. A. L. Courtney

The one thing that the many friends and the congregation members of the Rev. A. L. Courtney remembers well about him is that their “shepherd” really never stopped tending to his flock.
Courtney, pastor of Pell City’s First Baptist Church for 20 years, died May 14 at his Pell City home. Known to many as “Brother Courtney,” or simply as “A. L.,” Courtney pastored the church from 1979 until 1999, when he retired.
A memorial service celebration will be held Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Pell City.
The Rev. John Thweatt, current pastor of First Baptist, recalled how he and Courtney became good friends following his arrival in Pell City as the new pastor of First Baptist, and this connection lasted throughout what will be Thweatt’s 22nd year at the church this summer.
“One of the things we shared the most was our love for our church, and our love for Christ,” Thweatt said. “That was a big connection with us.”
Thweatt also recalled how Courtney was always an encourager, and delivered that to those he knew.
Thweatt also recalled how Courtney remained a pastor to people: “Up until the last minute that he could, he was still pastoring.”
Thweatt arrived in Pell City following two years the church had the services of an interim pastor, and Courtney and his wife, Myra, had chosen to remain and retire in Pell City.
This, he said, isn’t often the case for ministers as they change churches or congregations.
But he says, he was one of the lucky ones, he had the opportunity to get to know the pastor who came before him and share a bond for the church and its people.
During one of their many conversations, Thweatt recalls Courtney telling him that he “hoped I beat his 20-year record.”
And Courtney lived to see this happen, with Thweatt on the verge of his 22nd year with First Baptist Church.
“He was a great pastor,” Thweatt said. “One of the very best I’ve known.”
Amos Levi Courtney was born in Jackson, Ala., to Amos Levi Courtney, Sr. and Willie B. Courtney on Dec.15, 1934.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Myra Scroggins Courtney; daughter, Amy Courtney Marott (Geoff) and son, Michael Levi Courtney (Traci); sisters, Jean Marie Mathews (Gayle) and Linda Brown; four granddaughters Courtney Marott, Laurel Marott (Eric), Emile Courtney and Kyndall Courtney; five great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Marott, Cason Stone, Cash Stone, Lillian Bell, and Asher Hoselton; godson, Tristan Tyler; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and a multitude of friends.
Courtney was a graduate of East Mississippi Community College, Howard (Samford) University and the New Orleans Baptist Seminary.
Prior to coming to Pell City, he served as pastor to churches in Mississippi and in other locations in Alabama.
Courtney was also involved in many community activities, including as an honorary member of the Pell City Rotary Club where he served two years as president. He also was a member of the Alabama Baptist Board of Missions, the Baptist Foundation Board, the Lakeside Hospice Board, and a Samford Golden Bulldog President. For nine years, he served as chaplain for the Pell City High School Football team.
Courtney was named Clergyman of the Year by the Pell City Civitan Club, Alumnus of the Year at East Mississippi Community College and is a member of the Sports Hall of Fame in the same school.
Upon his retirement, in an interview for The Alabama Baptist, Courtney stated he “never fought the call to ministry.”
“It was made very clear to me by the Lord,” he said in the interview. “As soon as I realized that’s what God wanted me to do, that’s when I made my decision. Every church I’ve ever served was a delightful experience,” he added.
During Courtney’s years at First Baptist of Pell City, the church began a kindergarten and day care program, constructed a family ministry building and purchased additional property for parking. Courtney is also remembered for how he emphasized the importance of giving to the Cooperative Program and special missions, even during building campaigns.
Bill Hereford, former Pell City mayor and St. Clair County Circuit Judge, and his wife, Paula, are members of First Baptist who recall Courtney’s years as pastor, and beyond.
“I just have to say he was one of the finest people I’ve known,” Hereford said. “He served as an example to all of us on how to live a Christian life.”
Hereford added, “It hurts me to lose him in our community. I don’t think we’ll see another A.L. Courtney. He and Myra were everywhere. They’re an amazing couple.”
Following the service Saturday, the family invites all who attend to join them for visitation in the Family Ministry Building at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gideons Organization or to the First Baptist Church, Pell City missions ministry.
Condolences may also be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.