Fugitive in police manhunt believed to have left the state

A suspect who Oxford officers were searching for Monday morning is believed to have left the area, according to Chief Bill Partridge.
According to Partridge, the suspect is believed to have left the state, but couldn’t say how or where he went. Police were still seeking his whereabouts around noon, Partridge said.
Partridge said earlier this morning police were searching the area near Tape Craft Road beside Interstate 20 for a suspect who shot at law enforcement Sunday night.
Police were searching for a Black male in a red pullover or shirt, Partridge said, an occupant of a vehicle that police pursued from Hueytown last night after a burglar alarm was triggered at Birmingham Auto Auction.
According to a news release from departments involved in the chase, several shots were fired at police from the vehicle during a high-speed chase that ended after spike strips were deployed around the 179 mile marker of Interstate 20. The vehicle stopped around the 180 mile marker, Partridge posted to social media around 1 a.m. Monday, and the man ran into the wooded area south of the interstate.
Officers at the East Metro Area Crime Center were investigating a recovered mobile phone believed to belong to the man, Partridge said, as police continue to try and confirm his identity. Partridge said around noon he was “99 percent certain” of his identity, but hadn’t officially confirmed it.
One person is already in custody, according to the news release, and the suspect they’re seeking was assumed to be armed.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said the chase originally began around 9 p.m. Sunday night. He said the two suspects fled police in a silver Cadillac with New York plates.
Irwin said the vehicle fled eastbound on I-20 and was pursued by Birmingham and Hueytown officers. He said after the pursuing officers lost track of the vehicle, it was spotted by Pell City Police officers, who also began pursuit and were joined by Riverside Police and The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office.
Riverside Police Chief Rick Oliver said that during the chase, the suspects in the Cadillac fired four rounds from an assault style weapon at one of his officers. He said the officer was blessed to have not been injured.
Oliver said the officer was fine, but a bit shaken up from the incident.
Irwin said after the vehicle came to a stop, Pell City officers took one of the suspects into custody, but referred to the Oxford Police Department about charges due to the chase ending in their jurisdiction.
Oliver said he would follow the guidance of the St. Clair County District Attorney for charges related to the shooting of his officers’ vehicle.
Attempts to reach St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray were not immediately successful Monday.
Staff writer Ben Nunnally contributed to this report.