Friends remember Pell City community leader Ray Miller

PELL CITY — Past and present local officials are remembering Pell City banker and community leader Ray Miller, who died Saturday.
Miller was a long time banker in the area and one of the founding members of the Pell City Rotary Club.
Former St. Clair County Judge and Pell City Mayor Bill Hereford remembered Miller as both a dear friend and a man who always worked to improve Pell City and St. Clair County.
“Gosh, he was such a special guy,” he said. “I just cannot say enough about Ray as a great friend.”
Hereford said Miller was a mentor for several years. Hereford and Miller both were founding members of the local rotary club in 1974. Hereford reflected that he and Miller were two of the only remaining founding members of the club.
Hereford said Miller was often involved in projects around the county but was rarely the one who sought credit in those projects.
“He was one of those people who made Pell City what it is,” he said.
Former St. Clair Economic Development Council Executive Director Ed Gardner said Miller was involved in countless projects over the years and was an early proponent of the EDC.
Gardner said that Miller gave up his own office space for the EDC to use it after it was formed in 1994. He said Miller also arranged for the EDC to use the office free of charge for a time in order to help the fledgling organization’s budget.
Gardner was the first executive director of the organization, and over the years, this helped sparked a deep friendship with Miller and his wife Jimmie Nell Miller.
“He was one of the biggest supporters of economic development in St. Clair County,” Gardner said.
He said Miller had a hand in everything from the opening of the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts to the relocation of St. Vincent’s St. Clair, to name some more recent examples. Garner said Miller and his wife were both heavily involved in the formation of CEPA with Jimmie Nell even providing some of the interior design.
Gardner said Miller also helped form Leadership St. Clair and served as chairman of the local United Way for many years.
He said while you could find Miller's hand in just about any project in the county in one form or another, he rarely took credit for what was accomplished.
“The thing about Ray is he never sought, in any way, personal recognition for it,” Gardner said.
Gardner said Miller would do what he could to help by providing backing or even just technical support.
He said Miller was also his best friend, with the two of them and their wives often vacationing together.
Gardner and Hereford both also describe Miller as a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Pell City.
The Rev. A.L. Courtney, who formerly pastored the church, said Miller was a man of great integrity, who supported his ministry throughout the years.
“He was a very faithful member of the church during the time I was pastor there,”
Don Smith, the current executive director of the EDC and president of the Pell City Rotary Club, said that Miller has made many contributions to the county throughout his life.
“I was very fortunate to work with Mr. Miller through his support of the EDC, United Way, and Pell City Rotary,” Smith said.
Smith said though their constant involvement there are many people whose lives have been improved, even if unknowingly, by the Millers’ generosity and dedication to the community.
“Great communities stand on pillars like Mr. Miller, and it saddens me that we lost one of those this weekend,” he said.