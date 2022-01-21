Fresh Start Recovery Director TeeJay Wilson looks back ahead of pardon hearing

LINCOLN — After years of work helping others, local substance abuse counselor TeeJay Wilson is looking at an interesting opportunity, the possibility of being pardoned for his own drug conviction.
Wilson, who owns and operates Fresh Start Recovery Ministries in Lincoln, is set to appear before the Alabama Pardons and Parole Board on Feb. 2 for a hearing on a possible pardon for charges of conspiracy to commit drug trafficking and obstruction of justice that he pled guilty to in 2004.
In what Wilson could only describe as “God connecting the dots,” he received the letter informing him of the hearing Dec. 7 roughly nine years after he received the letter informing him of his parole hearing for those charges Dec. 5, 2012. The hearing will be two days before the anniversary of his parole hearing Feb. 4, 2013.
Wilson said he credits God for him getting the hearing at all as, beyond a conversation with his parole officer four years ago about the possibility, he hadn’t been actively seeking a pardon.
“I’m not trying to get a pardon,” he said. “God has blessed me to be able to live like I have a pardon anyway.”
Wilson said there are some things he currently cannot do like vote, own a firearm or run for office, but none of those hurt his ability to live his life. Yet, he admits a pardon would allow him to do things he really wants to like to travel.
“It would be great to be able to get a pardon from the State of Alabama,” Wilson said. “There are some things I want to do in this life, like most people. I want to see the world, but I can't.”
He said he also would like to be able to vote. WIlson served as campaign manager for Pell City Councilwoman Ivi McDaniel in her successful 2020 bid in the city’s second district, but he wasn’t allowed to vote in that election because of his current status as a felon.
“I would really love to vote,” he said. “I get a lot of people to come out and vote and that's the only thing I’m allowed to do.”
McDaniel works with Wilson at Fresh Start and the two also operate a non profit called We Win Recovery and coach junior varsity basketball at Talladega College. She has expressed support for Wilson’s pardon and has even been asking members of the community in Lincoln, Pell City and Talladega to write letters in support of it. McDaniel said she sees the people Wilson helps everyday and he isn't the same man he was in 2004.
“I just think that a guy that's done that much work to help other people, that he should be given some type of grace,” she said. “He's done absolutely what he's supposed to do since 2013. We are into 2022, how long do you hold a man to that fire?”
That fire, as she put it, began in 2004 when Wilson was sentenced to 20 years in prison and sent to St. Clair Correctional. Wilson said when he was sentenced he was also referred to an in prison rehab program known as Therapeutic Community.
“It is an intense drug rehab program inside the prison,” he said. “That program itself taught me how to work a real authentic program of recovery through the program of alcoholics anonymous.”
Wilson said through that program he started to really find himself for the first time. He also took the time to start reading the bible more and even found his purpose.
“I got into prison and I found myself because I am no longer on drugs, I am no longer getting high and I've been getting high since I was 13 years old,” he said. “Not only do I find me but I run right into my purpose, I run right into what I know God is calling me to do.”
Wilson said he not only ended up graduating from Therapeutic Community, he became an intern in the program and started teaching that program of recovery. He said graduating is actually what opened up his opportunity to get parole in 2013.
After Wilson got out of prison he went to live at Truth Recovery Ministries in Talladega. He said he had sent out letters to several recoveries in the state before his release but Truth’s director Jim Herbowy, whose picture Wilson keeps on his desk, was the only person who got back to him.
Wilson said he graduated from Truth in 2014 and then became the assistant director. He stayed with the recovery ministry until he started Fresh Start. After Herbowy passed away, Wilson was also given the opportunity to take over Truth. He said he feels God made sure he and Herbowy met.
“Here's the God: this man for now reason sent me that letter and he taught me everything about the program of recovery and the business side,” Wilson said.
FreshStart isn't Wilson’s only venture meant to help people, however. He also operates New Beginnings Construction, which he said only hires felons as a way to help people get back on their feet after prison.
Despite all these efforts, Wilson said he's never been the person looking for recognition. He said he's just trying to be obedient to God.
“I’m just doing what I am supposed to do,” he said. “There is no better pay than to help somebody. There's no better feeling.”