Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open Tuesday in Pell City

PELL CITY — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open its doors Tuesday in Pell City.
In a news release, the restaurant announced the opening of its new location at 190 Vaughan Lane in front of Walmart.
According to the release, Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, Vienna Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.
“We are thrilled to be joining the Pell City community and look forward to providing Guests in the area with high quality, cooked-to-order menu items in a fun and comfortable environment,” Franchise Owner Brian Pyle said. “Our location makes us an easily accessible dining option for anyone traveling along the highway, as well as for nearby moviegoers at Premiere LUX Cinertainment.”
The 2,959 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 78 guests and has additional seating on the patio. Drive-through service is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Since the restaurant is new to the area Pyle offered a small suggestion for residents wanting to give it a try.
“The Original Double is a signature favorite that we like to recommend to first-time Guests who want to get a feel of the Freddy’s taste,” he said. “It’s crafted with two thinly-pressed steakburger patties topped with cheese, mustard, pickle planks and onion slices. The burger is served on a toasted bun alongside our crispy shoestring fries, or you can opt to try our crunchy onion rings or white cheddar cheese curds as a side.”
The release said Freddy’s is a fast-casual franchise concept with more than 400 locations across 34 states nationwide. The company was founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger he is glad to see Freddy’s joining the list of restaurants the city has to offer. He said Freddy’s joins Papa Murphy’s and Starbucks in recent new additions to Pell City.
“Obviously, it's always good to see new businesses choosing the city as their home,” Muenger said. “We’ve got a number of things that are starting to fill out the spots that we have.”