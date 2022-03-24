Four Pell City students named finalists for scholarship

Four 2022 seniors at Pell City High School have been chosen as semifinalists for the Smith Foundation Scholarship.
In a news release, the high school announced the finalists are Nela Coleman, Madeline Foote, Catherine Pinson and J’Kaylan Swain.
The Smith Scholarship is sponsored by the Smith Foundation whose vision is to assist Alabama students in obtaining a college degree. The release said since 2005, the Smith Foundation has awarded 350 partial and full scholarships for a total of over $15 million. The release said foundation scholarship is recognized as the largest private scholarship program benefitting exclusively Alabama students. The founder, Mignon Smith, believed that the young people of our state were our greatest resource.
Applications are reviewed multiple times to ascertain the applicant’s financial need, academic merit, commitment to volunteer, community service, and/or assistance to family members. Key factors include the student’s success in overcoming financial, physical, or other obstacles demonstrating both their commitment to pursue an education and their dedication to helping others with true compassion and empathy.
“All of these young leaders are extremely deserving of this scholarship. They are outstanding in character, academics, and community service, ” PCHS College Counselor Amy Smith said.
Smith has worked with these young ladies throughout the application process. She said PCHS had two Smith Scholars in 2019, but that she has never seen four semi-finalists from one high school before.Smith said the scholarship is a life changing opportunity for the students.
Shelley Kaler, Career Coach for PCHS has also offered support and guidance throughout this process.
“These young women are the future of our great state and will represent PCHS with poise and grace in all of their future endeavors,” she said.