Four models made at Lincoln Honda plant make top ten on made in America list

All four Honda vehicles made in Lincoln have placed in the top ten in Cars.com’s 2022 American-Made Index.
In a news release, the company said the Honda Passport SUV, Ridgeline pickup, Odyssey minivan and Pilot SUV. The vehicles placed fourth, eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.
The release said all four Honda models were also designed and developed by Honda engineers in the U.S. and are produced exclusively in Lincoln, Alabama. Moreover, the engines that power these vehicles also are built at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant, with the transmissions produced nearby at Honda’s transmission plant in Tallapoosa, Georgia.
Alabama Auto Plant Vice President and Plan Lead Bob Schwyn said the models being named to the list once again means a lot for the plant during its 20th anniversary year.
“We are proud to have all four Alabama-built products rank at the top of the American-made Index for another year,” Schwyn said. “This year marks our 20th anniversary of vehicle production here in Alabama, and this team has accomplished quite a lot in that time. I am extremely proud of our associates and the quality products we are able to provide to customers all around the world, exclusively from Lincoln, Alabama.”
Honda said the four Lincoln-produced models joined three Ohio-made Acura models — the Acura flagship, fourth-generation MDX SUV, RDX premium sport crossover and TLX premium sport sedan in the list's top 20. Those three placed 14th, 15th and 16th, respectively.
American Honda Motor Company Inc Executive Vice President Rick Schostek said the vehicles’ placement on the list reflects one of Honda’s key values.
"Honda began auto production in Ohio 40 years ago based on our commitment to build products close to our U.S. customers,” Schostek said. "We’re proud of the team of nearly 30,000 Honda associates in the U.S., particularly those who produce quality Honda and Acura vehicles at our five auto manufacturing plants in America, including our development and purchasing associates who work together to realize our high level of local production."
The release said more than two-thirds of the Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2021 were made in America at Honda plants in Ohio, Indiana and Alabama, the second-highest percentage of any full-line automaker for the share of vehicles that were built and sold in America. Honda operates five automobile plants in the U.S. – more than any other international automaker.
All Acura models sold in the U.S. are built in Ohio. The Acura MDX, RDX and TLX built in Ohio, also were designed and developed by Honda engineers in the U.S.
Honda has produced more than 29 million cars and light trucks in the U.S. over the last 40 years and has purchased $470 billion in parts and materials from U.S. mass production suppliers during that same time period.
Cars.com assesses several factors for the American-Made Index: location of final assembly; percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts; country of origin for available engines; country of origin for available transmissions; U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker's footprint. More information about the "Cars.com 2022 American-Made Index" can be found at www.cars.com/american-made-index.