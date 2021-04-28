Four locals enter Phi Kappa Phi honor society

Four people with local ties were named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest honor society:
—William Vance of Pell City at UAB
—Michael Kirkpatrick of Moody at Samford
—Anna Tankersley of Sylacauga at Samford
—Ashleigh Davis of Talladega at Samford
They are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year, according to a release. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.