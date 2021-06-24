Four Honda models made in Lincoln among top 10 in Cars.com 2021 index

Four Honda models made in Lincoln were recently named in the top 10 of the Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index, more than any other automaker.
The Honda Ridgeline took sixth place, the Odyssey in seventh, the Pilot took eighth and the Passport finished ninth.
The engines that power these vehicles also are built at the Alabama plant, with the transmissions produced at Honda’s nearby transmission plant in Tallapoosa, Ga.
"Honda has been building cars in the U.S. for almost 40 years, and today we build a higher percentage of the vehicles we sell in the U.S. than all but one other automaker," Executive Vice President of American Honda Motor Company Rick Schostek said.
"We’re proud of the 30,000 Honda associates who design, develop, build, sell and finance our products in the U.S."
More than two-thirds of the Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2020 were made in America at Honda plants in Ohio, Indiana and Alabama, the second-highest percentage of any automaker for the share of vehicles that were built and sold in America. Honda also operates five automobile manufacturing plants in the United States,more than any other international automaker.
Cars.com assesses several factors for the American-Made Index: location of final assembly, percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts, country of origin for available engines, country of origin for available transmissions and U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker's footprint.
More information about the Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index can be found at www.cars.com/american-made-index.