Former "The Voice" contestant Berritt Haynes plays at Pell City Library

PELL CITY — Pell City native and former “The Voice” contestant Berritt Haynes performed an intimate set for the Pell City Library on Wednesday.
The show was part of the Library’s ongoing Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series, which brings music and speakers to the library every month.
During his roughly hour-long acoustic set, Haynes went through a selection of original songs and covers, with a bit of gospel at the end. He talked about his background, dealing with a heart condition at a young age, music and a bit about his recent experiences on television.
Haynes said that one thing most people do not realize is his time on the show was largely filmed during the summer before the episodes aired last fall. He was eliminated in the “knockout” round of the competition.
“I was gone from home for about a month, came home for 10 days, then went back for another month,” Haynes said. “All the stuff that y’all saw me on was pre-recorded, so when y'all were at home watching it I was at home watching it, too.”
He spoke highly of his time on the show itself, but has spent the time since focusing on music.
“I’ve just been playing as much as I can,” Haynes said.
He said he's been doing shows like before and playing a lot at church. Haynes goes to Seddon Baptist Church in Pell City, where he does solos and has also been part of the worship team.
Wednesday was not Haynes' first time playing at a public event in Pell City, as he was the headliner at the Heart of Pell City’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting last month. Haynes said he always has a good time playing at community events .
“I enjoy it,” he said. “I feel like it gets me closer to the community."
Haynes said he doesn't feel like his time on “The Voice” has raised his profile around Pell City as much as some might think. He said he gets recognized around town but not more than anyone can expect in such a close community.
Haynes has also been working on music. He released his new single “Sidewalks of Birmingham” on all music streaming platforms Jan. 10. Haynes played the song during his set Wednesday and said it was written by a friend who had wanted him to sing it.
Assistant Library Susan Mann said she thought Haynes put on a wonderful performance. She said the Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series has been something the library has been working to continue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Mann said the musicians and speakers don't quite see the turnout they had before the pandemic, though both Haynes’s performance and a talk with Author Rick Bragg a few months ago were well attended.
“I have done a lot of music because I just thought that was cheerful,” she said. “We just want to keep everybody’s spirits up.”
Mann said the library has been very pleased with the program and the city has been incredibly supportive.