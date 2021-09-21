Former Riverside Councilman, Water Director Frank Riddle dead at 86

RIVERSIDE — Beloved former Riverside City Councilman Frank Riddle died Sunday night.
Riddle had resigned from the city council in July citing a battle with brain cancer.
Riddle was originally from Low-Gap and graduated from St. Clair County High School before serving in the U.S. Army in Germany. He purchased the Riverside Gulf Station in 1967 and moved to the then town of Riverside two years later. He became involved in Riverside and served on the town council for several years before resigning in 1997 to head the Riverside Water Department.
During this time, Riddle worked to expand water service in Riverside. Councilman Jimmy Hollander said Riddle worked to bring city water to the area around Broken Arrow Creek Road, which at the time was serviced by wells or by residents fetching water out of a nearby spring.
“He ended up getting the water line run out there because we didn't have city water out there,” Hollander said. ”It was a real good thing because like I said at that time we were going to a place and getting water and bringing it in.”
Hollander said Riddle was always interested in serving the community. He said on top of Riddle’s work on the council and with the water department he also worked at the volunteer fire department.
“Frank's been a good person for the community. He's always given.” Hollander said.
The councilman said that Riddle has also been a good friend and partner on the city council. Hollander said he and Riddle always tried to work together to move the council in a direction.
Councilman Sam Maddox, who was appointed to replace Riddle on the Riverside City Council after his resignation, said Riddle was a leader in all aspects of his life including as a deacon and music director at Riverside Baptist Church. Maddox said he’d known Riddle since he ran the service station in the 1960s but got to know him better beginning 10 years ago through church.
“Frank is a leader in everything he did,” he said. “He led in singing, he led in prayer, he led in church.”
Maddox said that Riddle liked to stay busy. On top of his commitments to church and former duties on the city council, Riddle also managed the Wolf Creek Water Department, worked at Kilgroe Funeral Home, was a member of the St. Clair County Baptist Association Disaster Relief Team and had served several terms on the Alabama Rural Water Association Board.
Maddox said Riddle was not only interested in formal duties, but also in helping people. He said that several years ago a tree fell in his yard and Riddle, who was 84 at the time, stopped to ask what he planned to do about it, after Maddox answered that he would get it cut up eventually, Riddle just said he would help.
“The next morning before daylight, I hear a noise and I get out of bed and it's Frank with his chainsaw in my backyard,” Maddox said with a smile. “That old man liked to work me to death.”
He said Riddle struggled in recent months with the decline of his health causing him to need help because of his fierce independence, but it helped him to realize the impact he had made on the community.
“He got to the point that he realized he needed help and that's when you fell in love with Frank Riddle,” Maddox said. “That's when he knew that his reputation really meant something to this neighborhood, this community. He loved Riverside with a passion.”
Mayor Rusty Jessup said Riddle meant alot to the city of Riverside as a water operator, businessman and councilman.
“Frank was just one of those kind of guys that was non nonsense, get the job done,” the mayor said. “It's so hard to replace those types of people who are just so unselfish in the time and effort that they put into making them and those around them better and Frank was one of those people.”
Jessup said Riddle was a mentor to him and was who eventually convinced him to run for city council and then mayor.
“I owe that to him, he gave me courage to do that and inspired me to do that and I will always be thankful to him for that,” he said. “He loved this city with all his heart and all his mind and we are going to miss him.”
Jessup said Riddle was always ready to help his neighbor and never stopped working.
“The guy never stopped, he was an incredible giving person,” he said. “You can't replace those kinds of people.”
The Riddle family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Kilgroe Funeral Home in Pell City on Friday with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m. in the Chapel and the Graveside Service will be at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Jessup said city offices will close Friday at 11 a.m. so city employees can attend the service.