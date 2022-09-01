Forever Wild: County helping to improve Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve

SPRINGVILLE – Doug Morrison, manager of the Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve, drove to the top of the ridge while talking about all the work the St. Clair County Road Department had done on the property.
The county road department, he said, has been working Saturdays to clear land in preparation for a 1,800 foot tar and gravel road, along with a parking lot in the preserve.
The entrance to the park is off Murphy Valley Road.
“It’s great to have the county step in,” Morrison said, stepping out of his vehicle and observing all the work completed by the St. Clair County Road Department. “I don’t know what we would have done. Dan Dahlke (the county engineer) is a hero in my book.”
The St. Clair County Commission recently approved to allow Dahlke to move forward with a memorandum of understanding with the state for the paving work on the preserve.
The memorandum of understanding, between the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and St. Clair County, will outline responsibilities of each for the entrance road and parking lot project for the Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve.
Dahlke said the County will take care of the labor and equipment costs, while the state is responsible for material costs.
The road and parking lot must be completed before the 422-acre Forever Wild nature preserve, which borders Big Canoe Creek, is opened to the public.
“Let me show you some of the plans,” Morrison said, as he retrieved a large map from inside the ATV.
He pointed to one area on the map.
“There are some beautiful hardwood in that area,” Morrison said. “Creek Loop Trail is right over here.”
The Springville Mayor and Council recently approved two trail construction projects in the nature preserve for the amounts of $9,600 and $4,000.
Morrison said Riverside Trail Services is completing the trail work, which will include an expansion of the Creek Loop Trail, a hiking and/or walking trail. The finished trail will provide a 1.8-mile hike.
“You have to keep the horse trail and hiking trails separate,” he said.
Morrison said old logging roads on the property will provide the preserve’s 2.7-mile horse trail.
He hopes the preserve will have a 3-5 mile multipurpose trail, and a gentler, certified American Disability Act, trail near the planned trailhead pavilion with restrooms.
But the first goal is just getting the preserve open, which may not happen until next year, after the entrance road project is completed.
“It’s a very weather dependent project,” Dahlke said. “It’s more likely that it will be spring before it gets paved.”
Morrison said that’s why work on the walking trail is moving forward now.
“I want the trails ready before we open,” he said.
Morris said besides recreational uses, he wants the Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve to serve as a classroom for young students, as well as university students.
He said a “Bio Blitz” was already held on the preserve. College students from across the state gathered on the property for a short, intense, 24 hour period, seeking to find what lives there, both plant and animal life.
“It’s neat to see what they uncover,” Morrison said, as he continued to drive through the preserve along old logging roads.
Morrison, 61, who was hired by the Springville Mayor and Council in July as the manager for the preserve, stopped the ATV in a wooded bottom, next to Big Canoe Creek.
A line of Mt. Laurel grew alongside the creek bank.
“I don’t know why it’s so prevalent here,” he said.
The property was once eyed as a residential development, but local citizens joined together to form the Friends of Canoe Creek to protect the creek.
“I was concerned about the health of the creek,” Morrison said.
With the interest to protect the creek, the group eventually looked towards the purchase and preservation of the large tract of land.
The Friends of Big Canoe Creek nominated the property for Forever Wild property in 2009.
“Little did I know it would take nine years,” Morrison said.
The property was finally purchased and became a part of the state’s Forever Wild program in 2018.
Morrison said a lot of people helped made the Big Canoe Creek Preserve possible.
“We all worked together,” he said. “It was a community effort that brought all this together… We never gave up.”