Five men arrested after police chase from Pell City to Irondale

PELL CITY — Five Birmingham men have been arrested in Pell City following a chase early Wednesday morning.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said Martez James, 19, Daemar Martin, 20, Reynard Johnson, 18, Anthony Keahey, 19, and Roddrel George, 19, all of Birmingham were arrested Wednesday after a chase that led officers from Pell City to Irondale.
The chief said that at about 1:48 a.m. the Pell City Police Department was alerted by its Flock Camera system of a stolen blue 2009 Hyundai Elantra entering the city. He said that officers responded and spotted the vehicle at the Hampton Inn on Vaughn Lane. He said the car was parked in the hotel’s parking lot and appeared unoccupied.
Irwin said as the officers approached they observed five men ducking down in the vehicle. He said after the officers came closer, the car then began moving and fled, eventually getting on Interstate 20 westbound. The chief said officers then pursued.
Irwin said at I-20 exit 144 St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies deployed a spike strip that disabled the vehicle's front passenger tire, but the vehicle continued to flee until the driver lost control near Irondale. He said all five men then attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody by officers at the scene. He said one of the men was tased while being placed in custody, but the others were taken into custody without incident.
Irwin said, after the chase ended, that marijuana was found in the car and on the person of one of the men.
He said all of the men were transported to the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville after being taken into custody.
According to jail records, James, who Irwin identified as the driver of the vehicle, has been charged with possession of stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of marijuana second degree and reckless endangerment. He was released from jail Wednesday afternoon after meeting a $7,500 bond.
Records show that Martin, Johnson, Keahey and George have been charged with possession of marijuana second degree, which is a misdemeanor. All four men were released Wednesday after meeting $1,000 bonds.
Irwin said Pell City was assisted in the arrest by the St. Clair and Jefferson County Sheriff Offices, the Leeds Police Department, the Moody Police Department and the Irondale Police Department.
“I would like to thank them all for assisting us,” he said.